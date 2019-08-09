

Kat Holmes of Washington reacts after beating Nathalie Moellhausen of Brazil in the semifinals of the women's epee individual event. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kat Holmes of Washington, D.C., won the women’s epee individual title at the Pan American Games Wednesday in Lima.

The 26-year-old Holmes, who also won the title in 2015, became the first woman from any nation to win two Pan Am golds in the event.

An Olympian in Rio three years ago, Holmes defeated the reigning world champion, Nathalie Moellhausen of Brazil, in the semifinals and Patrizia Piovesan Silva of Venezuela in the finals.

Holmes began fencing at age 9 at the Chevy Chase Fencing Club. She is a graduate of National Cathedral School in Washington in 2011 and Princeton with a neuroscience degree in 2017.

[D.C. native is perfectly placed to win fencing’s mental game]

Saturday, Holmes and teammates Kasia Nixon — ninth in the individual event — and Isis Washington will compete in the team epee. Holmes was on the team that won a gold medal at last year’s world championships.

American Daryl Homer, a silver medalist three years ago in Rio, won silver in the men’s saber Wednesday, his first individual Pan Am medal. He, Jeff Spear and Eli Dershwitz will attempt to win the United States’ fifth straight team saber gold on Saturday.