

Daniel Jones was perfect Thursday night for the Giants in his preseason debut. (Elsa/Getty Images)

It was only a sliver of the opening preseason game. It means absolutely nothing and it will be forgotten by the time the NFL’s regular season begins next month.

But if the events of Thursday night at MetLife Stadium were any indication, the New York Giants just might have a quarterback quandary on their hands sooner than planned. Rookie Daniel Jones had a sharp preseason debut against the New York Jets, looking at least temporarily worthy of the No. 6 overall selection in this year’s draft. The Duke product threw a touchdown pass to cap a five-for-five, 67-yard performance in his only drive against the Jets. Eli Manning accomplished next to nothing in his brief appearance.

So the talk of a quarterback controversy can commence.

“Unfortunately for Eli, I think this has started to become something already,” former quarterback David Carr, once a backup to Manning for the Giants, said on NFL Network.

Whether Coach Pat Shurmur really has a legitimate decision to make before the regular season remains to be seen. For Shurmur, the path of least resistance very much remains going with Manning as the starter, with Jones sitting and waiting his turn to take over.

But if Jones continues to play as well as he did Thursday, Shurmur indeed will have a choice to make before the Sept. 8 opener at Dallas. Jones’s performance came after Manning started the game and played one series in which the Giants offense went three plays and out. That was it, with the Giants going to Alex Tanney at quarterback after the game in East Rutherford, N.J. was delayed by an hour by storms.

“It was a good feeling just to be in the stadium, wearing a uniform, playing the first game,” Jones said during an in-game sideline interview on the broadcast. “It was good to kind of see what we’ve been doing in practice, kind of come out here and put it to work a little bit.”

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman’s choice of Jones with the sixth pick raised plenty of eyebrows. Fans at the Giants’ draft-night party at MetLife Stadium reacted unenthusiastically to the pick. Jones was booed during a June appearance at Yankee Stadium. It’s not that Giants fans didn’t want to see Manning’s successor put in place. They did. It’s that they didn’t want to see that pick used on that quarterback.

[From April: After Kyler Murray, this year’s quarterback draft class offers lots of uncertainty]

Jones said Thursday night that he has not been bothered by all that has swirled around him.

“I just don’t focus on it a whole lot,” he said. “I’ve got plenty on my plate with the playbook, everything I’m trying to learn here in the building and on the field. So I’ve got plenty to do other than focus on that stuff.”

It often has been difficult to gauge the Giants’ approach during Gettleman’s tenure. They seemed to be in win-now mode last year when Gettleman kept Manning, used the No. 2 overall selection on tailback Saquon Barkley rather than quarterback Sam Darnold and signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a hefty contract extension. But things unraveled quickly last season as Manning continued to struggle and the Giants went 5-11.

Gettleman in the offseason seemed to switch to a rebuilding approach without acknowledging it when he traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns and drafted Jones. But the 38-year-old Manning remains in the fold, a curious situation for a rebuild. Figuring out how to make a graceful switch from Manning to Jones at quarterback is the next big task facing Shurmur and Gettleman. Shurmur’s predecessor, Ben McAdoo, infuriated many with his clumsy benching of Manning during the 2017 season.

Manning is an all-time franchise great and deserves a dignified send-off by the Giants. But that doesn’t mean he deserves to keep the starting job if he can’t play effectively. The Giants will be turning to Jones, probably sooner rather than later. But just how soon that is cannot yet be pinpointed.

The day of that transition did seem just a little bit closer, though, on Thursday night.

