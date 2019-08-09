

“If I see him after a game,” Sam Darnold (right) said of Tom Brady, "I’ll tell him good game and all that stuff. But I don’t want to give him anything." (Steven Senne)

It’s not that Sam Darnold didn’t want Tom Brady to have a happy 42nd birthday, he just didn’t want the New England Patriots quarterback to hear it from a rival quarterback in his own division.

In the name of trying to gain a “competitive edge,” the New York Jets quarterback recently declined to participate in a video in which several NFL stars offered Brady birthday greetings.

That group featured New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. Others included another AFC East player, Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake, as well as New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen and Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron.

Darnold, though, turned down the opportunity, telling Yahoo Sports, “I’m going to get every competitive edge I can, because he’s going to do the same thing. He’s the ultimate competitor. He’s exactly where I want to be when I’m his age.

“To chase that, I can’t be giving him anything.”

Entering his second season after being the third pick of last year’s draft, Darnold is trying to do what so many quarterbacks for the Jets — not to mention for the Dolphins and Buffalo Bills — have failed to accomplish for almost the entirety of the past two decades: topple Brady and the Patriots.

As part of the greatest dynasty in NFL history, including six Super Bowl wins in nine trips and 13 appearances in the AFC championship since the 2001 season, New England has generally had its way with its division. The Patriots have won the AFC East 16 times in the past 18 seasons and are working on a streak of 10 straight.

Brady has a personal winning percentage of .794 versus the division, slightly better than his mark of .762 against all others. Along the way, he’s not only rewritten the NFL’s postseason record book and staked a strong claim to greatest-ever status, but his hard work has extended his career far past what might have been reasonably expected from anyone, let alone a sixth-round draft pick in 2000.

Last season, Brady improved his career mark to 27-7 against the Jets with two more wins, although Darnold was out with an injury for the first one. The USC product might have wished he missed the second meeting, too, after he threw for just 167 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and was sacked four times in a 38-3 Week 17 drubbing.

In the three games before that rout, Darnold played extremely well coming off an injury. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 764 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception with a 106.2 passer rating ion that span, and has impressed new Jets coach Adam Gase thus far this year.

“He has a different way about him,” Gase said to Yahoo Sports. “He’s just like an old-school NFL quarterback. You respect him. He never blames anybody else. He holds himself to a higher standard than anyone else. He holds himself accountable. And the way he can approach guys — if something is not right, he has a way of getting the attention of guys, and he has a way of commanding the huddle."

“He has an ‘it’ factor to him,” Gase added. “It’s been fun for me to be around to witness a 22-year-old that has that kind of way about him.”

It will be more fun for Gase and countless long-suffering Jets fans if Darnold can lead the way in finally ending the Patriots’ grip on the AFC East. Other quarterbacks in the division haven’t been able to hold a candle, of the birthday variety or otherwise, to Brady. But by withholding his greetings in the recent video, Darnold is sending a message of another sort.

“If I see him after a game,” he said of Brady, “I’ll tell him good game and all that stuff. But I don’t want to give him anything. Especially to him. No.”

