

Dave Martinez and the Nationals' last visit to Citi Field didn't go so well, but much has changed for both teams since then. (Julio Cortez/AP)

The last time the Washington Nationals were in New York, their season was on life support.

By the time the Nationals limped out of town on May 23, they’d been swept by the Mets in four games to sink 12 games below .500, their worst record since the early-relocation Bad Days. Their bullpen combusted with maddening consistency and earned the series’ last three losses. Their manager, Dave Martinez, exploded at an umpire for a check-swing call, kicked dirt on home plate and got ejected. It looked like that could’ve been his last public act with the Nats.

The Nationals return to Citi Field on Friday, 77 days later, with their season resurrected. Somehow, from the ashes of their last visit, they became the best team in baseball for more than a month, played at a franchise-record pace and rocketed up the standings. Even when they regressed slightly after the all-star break, they kept climbing to reach where they are now: the top of the National League wild-card standings.

To maintain their place, the Nationals (61-53) need to cool baseball’s hottest team. The Mets (59-56) have won 13 of their last 14, boast a rotation bolstered by the trade deadline and sit just a half-game out of the wild card’s second spot.

The Mets have their three best starters — Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom — lined up for this series. The Nationals countered the Mets by queuing Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez. Even without Nationals ace Max Scherzer, who’s still on the Injured List with a mild rhomboid strain, it’s a star-studded pitching lineup.

[No Max Scherzer, but Nationals line up top available pitchers for series against surging Mets]

The most surprising part of this series isn’t that it matters. It’s the magnitude. On July 24, the Mets were 46-55, 13 games out of the division lead and had dropped four of six, including three walk-offs.

Days later, before the July 31 trade deadline, they made one of the summer’s most aggressive moves and sent two prospects to the Toronto Blue Jays for Stroman. Around baseball, it was a perplexing deal for a team with other needs that sat eight games out of the second wild-card spot. But the Mets seemed determined to save a season which once looked destined for disaster.

But then came the dramatic about face. On July 26, in a victory which would become the second of this stretch, outfielder Jeff McNeill homered. The 27-year-old called his wife, convinced her that getting a puppy meant more dingers and adopted a mutt named Willow. It may or may not have sparked the win streak.

[Jeff McNeil got a puppy, and now the Mets can’t lose]

Underneath the feel-good puppy story, the Mets are really in the race because of their starting pitching. At the deadline, the Mets effectively traded Jason Vargas for Stroman, one of the best pitchers in the American League at the time. Now, eight times in the last 14 games, the Mets starter has gone seven-plus while allowing no more than two runs. Since the all-star break, their rotation has the best ERA in baseball at 2.62.

The Nationals offense seems up to the challenge. They’ve scored four or more runs in nine of their last 10 games, with contributions from every part of the order. One of the keys will be taxing the Mets starters and preventing them from getting deep into games.

For the Nationals, a series win or even a sweep wouldn’t knock the Mets from wild-card contention. There’s still about 50 games left. But, more than two months after the Mets seemed to bury the Nationals’ season, Washington is in position to start returning the favor.

Probable pitchers

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Stephen Strasburg vs. RHP Marcus Stroman

Saturday, 7:10 p.m.: LHP Patrick Corbin vs. RHP Noah Syndergaard

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Aníbal Sánchez vs. RHP Jacob deGrom

