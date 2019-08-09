

Sonny Jurgensen, shown in 2013, would have been entering his 39th consecutive season in the Redskins' radio broadcast booth. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen, the lone holdover from the “Sonny, Sam and Frank” radio broadcast trio that provided the soundtrack for the Redskins’ three Super Bowl-winning seasons, announced his retirement before Washington’s preseason opener Thursday in Cleveland.

“I’ve decided to hang up my headphones and my clipboard,” Jurgensen said in a recorded presentation during the pregame show on the Redskins Radio Network. “It’s been a great 55 years in Washington. I want to thank our Redskins fans for being so generous to me and our teams. We owe it all to you."

This season would have been Jurgensen’s 39th consecutive year in the booth. The former quarterback, who will turn 85 later this month, played 11 seasons with the Redskins from 1964 until his retirement after the 1974 season. He spent six years calling games for CBS before teaming with Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff and local sportscaster Frank Herzog on WMAL in 1981, legendary coach Joe Gibbs’s first season in Washington. They remained together until Herzog, whose “Touchdown, Washington Redskins!” call was synonymous with the team’s glory years, was replaced by Larry Michael before the 2004 season. Huff was 78 and in failing health when he retired after 38 years as a Redskins radio analyst in 2013.

“I’ve had so many wonderful memories of thousands of teammates I’ve played with and talked about during my years in radio and television in Washington, D.C.," Jurgensen said. “Relationships with coaches and executives over the 50 years, like Bill McPeak, Otto Graham, Edward Bennett Williams, Vince Lombardi, Jack Kent Cooke, Joe Gibbs, Bobby Beathard, Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder have been special. My special broadcast partners, such as Sam Huff and Frank Herzog, and later with Larry Michael, Chris Cooley and Doc Walker on radio, and the great TV talents, such as Glenn Brenner and George Michael. We lived through the glory years together, the NFC East championships and five Super Bowls, all great memories.”

Jurgensen thanked former WMAL vice president and general manager Andy Ockershausen, who was responsible for forming the “Sonny, Sam and Frank” trio.

“After 62 years in professional football, I still have my health and wonderful family, with a special thanks to my beautiful wife, Margo, for letting me work the weekend for all those years,” Jurgensen said. "I’ll always be a fan of professional football and appreciative of all it has done for me, my family and our city. I leave you with these words: Hail to the Redskins.”

Jurgensen considered retirement before the 2017 season but decided to return to the booth with a reduced schedule. He called every home game that season alongside Larry Michael and Cooley, but he didn’t travel for six road games, including three West Coast trips.

“I had thought about hanging it up because I’d been doing it 35 years,” Jurgensen said at the time, adding that Allen, the Redskins team president, told him the decision was entirely up to him. “I came to Florida and I thought about it. I said, ‘I’ve got to have something to do. I was somewhat bored. So I went back to ‘em and said, ‘You know, I’m a little bored.’”

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Jurgensen was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1983. He ranks second on the Redskins’ all-time list in passing yards (22,585), completions (1,831), attempts (3,155) and touchdowns (179) in 135 games with Washington.

“To be able to share a broadcast booth with a legend and Hall of Famer is something that gives me chills,” Cooley said Thursday. “ … We’ll be here for you, but we’ll miss you in the booth.”

