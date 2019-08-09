

The Texas Rangers banned a fan for making racist remarks toward Hispanic families at a recent ballgame. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers banned a fan for making racist remarks and derogatory gestures toward Hispanic families at a recent ballgame, the team announced on Friday.

In a statement, the team said that after investigating the incident that occurred at an Aug. 3 game against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Park, “we are notifying the individual that he violated the club’s fan code of conduct and is indefinitely prohibited from attending Rangers home games.”

Rangers fan Jessica Romero posted on Facebook that night about an encounter with another spectator who harassed her family at the ballpark. The man, whom the Rangers declined to name, made intentionally profane gestures in the background of Romero family photos and racist remarks about Hispanic people.

He complained of being surrounded by “illegal immigrants,” said President Trump should “hurry up and build the wall” and referred to one Hispanic child as “Speedy Gonzalez.”

Romero posted about the incident after having left the stadium early; she told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram she hadn’t told her husband during the game for fear of inciting a verbal or physical altercation. The Romero family are 10-game season-ticket holders, according to the paper, but were sitting in different seats at that game.

The Rangers originally said in a statement they reached out to the Romero family and were “truly sorry” for the incident.

“The Rangers are committed to providing all of our guests with a safe and enjoyable experience and we are truly sorry that this family was subjected to this offensive behavior at Saturday’s game,” the club said. “There is no place at Globe Life Park in Arlington for this type of conduct to occur. After learning of this incident on Sunday, we have reached out to the Romero family and pledge to make their next trip to Globe Life Park a memorable and enjoyable experience.”

Ramon Romero, Jessica Romero’s spouse, said he didn’t fault the Rangers for the nasty exchange, most of which he missed while purchasing concessions for the family.

“There are just some bad apples, and we happened to end up near the bunch,” he told the Dallas Morning News. “What we’ve heard from people and the Rangers since, though, means a lot. People do care. Strangers are apologizing. It gives me some strength to think that the stuff we are hearing about will get better.”

The incident occurred just hours after a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart and shopping mall that authorities allege was motivated by animus toward Hispanic individuals.

Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields told reporters that the incident as described was “definitely not okay, especially when this is supposed to be the greatest country in the world.”

“I feel like everyone should be treated equally, especially at a sporting event when people want to come to enjoy a baseball game or a football game or whatever it is,” DeShields said, via ESPN.

Read more from The Post:

Trump says he would ‘love’ to see Colin Kaepernick return to the NFL. The QB says he’s ready.

NFL hopeful talked his way into a tryout. In his debut, he scored a touchdown.

The Nats spent years testing Paul Menhart before naming him pitching coach. He hopes it sticks.