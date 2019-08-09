

Tiger Woods plays a shot on the second hole during the first round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club on Thursday. He withdrew from the tournament on Friday with an oblique strain. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Northern Trust with a “mild oblique strain that led to pain and stiffness,” he said in a statement Friday morning, bringing his weekend of FedEx Cup play to an early conclusion.

Woods had complained about his back in the days leading up to the tournament. On Wednesday in the Pro-Am at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, he stopped hitting off the tee past the seventh hole and grimaced through some iron shots as the day wore on.

“This is kind of how it is,” he told reporters afterward. “Some days I’m stiffer.”

[Northern Trust leader board]

That pain found its way into his round on Thursday, which ended in a disappointing 4-over 75. With the course in top shape but devoid of any spectators as marshals tidied up after an overnight thunderstorm, Woods was even through the front nine with a pair of birdies on Nos. 1 and 6, and bogeys to match on Nos. 3 and 4.

But a rocky six-hole stretch on the back nine did in Woods’s round. He bogeyed the par-4 12th to fall to 1 over, then birdied the par-5 13th to pull back to even. But he couldn’t sustain that momentum. He double-bogeyed the 14th, bogeyed the 15th, and after par on the 16th, bogeyed the 17th, too.

“I knew today we had the perfect greens and I needed to shoot something under, but I went the wrong way,” he said, via Golf Channel’s Tiger Tracker.

That placed him very near the bottom of the leader board and necessitated a Friday performance in the red to make the cut. But instead, Woods said in his statement Friday that he went in for treatment before his round and found himself unable to go on. He said he hopes to play in next week’s BMW Championship in Medinah, Ill.

[Tiger Woods misses British Open cut: ‘I just want to go home’ Add to list]

This opening stretch of FedEx Cup play — three tournaments in three weeks — is quite a bit to ask out of Woods’s back, which he has cautioned does not respond well to overexertion.

“I learned a lot last year by playing too much,” he said Wednesday. “Coming back from my procedure, I didn’t really know what to expect and I pushed it pretty hard. I’ll never do that again. So I’ve cut back the schedule quite a bit and that’s the challenge now because I cut my schedule back but the problem was the season changed.”

The PGA Championship was moved up to May between the Masters and U.S. Open.

“Now, we’ve got a more condensed season and it’s trying to figure out how to stay sharp, practice and also have my back feeling good all the time — it’s a challenge.”

Read more:

Tiger Woods finishes disappointing first round at Northern Trust

‘Field of Dreams’ will host its first MLB game. (Sort of.)

On the eve of the FedEx Cup, Tiger Woods says his back stiffened up