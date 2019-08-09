

Aspen Ladd, right, who lost to Germaine de Randamie July 13 in Sacramento, is set to face Yana Kunitskaya when "UFC Fight Night on ESPN" comes to Capital One Arena Dec. 7. (Jeff Chiu)

A month after announcing it would be coming to the District for just the second time in its 25-year history, UFC revealed the first two bouts on the card set for Dec. 7 at Capital One Arena.

Aspen Ladd will face Yana Kunitskaya, according to UFC officials, in a women’s bantamweight bout between top-10 fighters on the undercard of the “UFC Fight Night on ESPN” show. Another scheduled match pits former women’s strawweight contender Claudia Gadelha against Cynthia Calvillo.

The “UFC on ESPN” show is the seventh such installment and comes a week before UFC 245 in Las Vegas.

Ladd (8-1), ranked No. 5 in the bantamweight division, will be fighting for the first time since July 13, her first loss in mixed-martial arts, when Germaine de Randamie scored a first-round knockout in Sacramento.

Kunitskaya (12-4), ranked eighth, won her most recent fight, in March in Wichita, after moving up to featherweight.

Gadelha (17-4) is coming off a victory against Randa Makro via decision at UFC 239. The only loss in Calvillo’s nine bouts came two years ago at UFC 219 via unanimous decision against Carla Esparza.

The main event Dec. 7 has yet to be determined for UFC’s first trip to the nation’s capital since October 2011, when an announced crowd of 9,380 attended the show at the former Verizon Center to watch Dominick Cruz beat Demetrious Johnson in the featured bout.

