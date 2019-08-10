

The Cleveland Browns are one of the most dog-friendly teams in sports. Their sideline mascot, above, is a canine named Swagger. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have been doing a lot of barking this summer. And it’s not just because of the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. or Baker Mayfield’s mustache.

One of the most dog-friendly teams in sports, the Browns have been doing their part to find homes for puppies in the Cleveland area. Since running the Browns Puppy Pound adoption program in 2015, the team has facilitated more than 400 adoptions thanks to a partnership with the Northeast Ohio SPCA.

This week we officially surpassed 400 puppy adoptions since our Puppy Pound's launch in 2015!



To honor the milestone, @sugardalefoods is donating $5,000 to the Northeast Ohio SPCA! 🧡🐶 pic.twitter.com/NqeU8YBp2Q — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 9, 2019

The Browns announced Friday afternoon that the team has helped 82 puppies from the Northeast Ohio SPCA find homes this year, bringing the grand total to 442 .

JC Treat-ter was pretty popular post-practice 🧡 pic.twitter.com/iZwGiWCGC0 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 9, 2019

Sugardale Foods, the sponsor of the Browns Puppy Pound, said it will donate $5,000 to the Northeast Ohio SPCA to celebrate the accomplishment.

🚨 PUPPY CAM! 🚨 helloooo from our sweet puppies at the @sugardalefoods Puppy Pound! https://t.co/P9tfqQ9cg6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 9, 2019

The Athletic’s Lindsay Jones posted a very entertaining Puppy Pound Twitter thread Friday.

🚨 PUPDATE 🚨 Frack has been adopted! She’s going home with Fran and Dick, to Columbia Station! pic.twitter.com/6k7H2So9nI — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) August 9, 2019

We all need Mini Mayfield and puppies this week. pic.twitter.com/tHoYuTKGOJ — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) August 9, 2019

Fawn, now names Rosie, found her family. She’s going to live on several acres, with chickens! pic.twitter.com/6JqQsZFtwE — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) August 9, 2019

As an added bonus, the Browns published their own “Puppies of Training Camp” photo gallery on Monday.

The Browns have long had an affinity for canines. One of their alternate logos is a dog. Cleveland’s rabid fan base is known as the “Dawg Pound," whose fans wear dog masks. It boasts a 6-foot-1 Labrador mascot named Chomps. In 2014, the team introduced a live sideline mascot, a mellow bull mastiff named Swagger.

Just last summer, a chocolate lab named Moose became one of the team’s beloved characters on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” Moose roamed freely around the team’s Berea, Ohio facility, delighting those in the complex as well as television viewers at home.

Browns fans even bark thier support of the team: “Here we go Brownies! Here we go! Hoo hoo!”

One of the youngest teams heading into the 2019 season, the Browns have a lot of pups to look forward to in 2019. Mayfield (24) will command what many expect to be one of the most exciting offenses in the league with Beckham (26), Jarvis Landry (26), Kareem Hunt (24), Nick Chubb (23) and David Njoku (23) helping lead the charge. On the other side of the ball, 2017 No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett (23), linebackers Joe Schobert (25) and Mack Wilson (21), and cornerbacks Denzel Ward (24) and Greedy Williams (21) provide a young and talented nucleus at each level of the defense.

The Browns began their 2019 preseason campaign with a 30-10 victory over the Washington Redskins on Thursday night. Mayfield threw a touchdown pass while Garrett caused fits for an overmatched Redskins offensive line. Cleveland continues its preseason slate on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. on NFL Network.

