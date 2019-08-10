

The U.S. women's soccer team celebrates at New York's City Hall after a ticker tape parade after capturing a record fourth Women's World Cup title. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Sensing it would be a topic of discussion in last month’s Democratic presidential debates, a lobbyist for U.S. Soccer reached out to at least five candidates to argue the organization’s case that the women’s national team is fairly compensated, Politico reported Friday.

Players on the women’s team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit in March accusing U.S. Soccer of paying them lower salaries and subjecting them to more dangerous playing conditions than the men’s team. The lawsuit alleges that U.S. Soccer has “utterly failed to promote gender equality” and assert U.S. Soccer officials have “gone so far as to claim that ‘market realities are such that the women do not deserve to be paid equally to the men.’ ”

The women’s national team won its fourth World Cup title in July, increasing the volume of the calls for equal pay.

In letters sent in March and April, U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro was urged to fix the wage gap between the teams. The letters were signed by U.S. senators including Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

U.S. Soccer chief communications officer Neil Buethe wrote in an email to The Washington Post that the correspondence between the lobbyist and members of Congress was in response to those letters.

“Instead of debating the facts about how we compensate and invest in our Women’s National Team soccer in the media in the lead-up to the World Cup, we focused on providing the team with everything they needed to win in France,” Buethe wrote. “Due to the fact that we did not respond publicly, there was a lack of information available that accurately represents how we support our Women’s National Team and women’s soccer overall, and eventually that [led] to questions and requests to provide additional information from several Members of Congress.

“In the past week, we have taken steps to simply provide more comprehensive insight that showcases the support and investment the U.S. Soccer Federation has made for many years. We are 100 percent supportive of the Women’s National Team and have done more than any organization in the country, and perhaps the world, to invest in and build our youth and senior women’s teams. We want people to know that we are going to continue to push forward and do more as a leader in women’s football cross the globe.”

Mediation between U.S. Soccer and the women’s national team will take place soon, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

A letter written by Cordeiro on July 29 was posted on ussoccer.com and stated that “it should be a basic principle everywhere in our country — equal work deserves equal pay.” However, he highlighted that because the men’s and women’s teams negotiated separate collective bargaining agreements, “they have different pay structures, not because of gender, but because each team chose to negotiate a different compensation package with U.S. Soccer.”

“As you’ll see — separate and apart from any prize money awarded by FIFA — U.S. Soccer has, over the past decade, paid our Women’s National Team more than our Men’s National Team in salaries and game bonuses, and we continue to make unprecedented investments in our women’s program,” Cordeiro added.

In a fact sheet published with Cordeiro’s letter, U.S. Soccer stated that from 2010 to 2018, it paid women’s national team players $34.1 million in salaries and game bonuses compared with the $26.4 million it paid the men. It also stated that the women’s contracts are guaranteed, whereas the men’s contracts are not.

“Given the high profile nature of this issue, and the fact that it could come up during the debate, the U.S. Soccer Federation wants to be sure all of the candidates have access to all available information,” Ray Bucheger, a lobbyist hired by U.S. Soccer, told one of the campaigns in a July email obtained by Politico.

Not every Democratic candidate in the field heard from U.S. Soccer before the debates.

“If they had, Marianne Williamson would have told U.S. Soccer to pay the women more than the men, since it is the women that are world champions,” Patricia Ewing, a spokeswoman for Williamson, wrote in an email to Politico.

The topic of equal pay between the women’s and men’s teams was not discussed during the July debates, but this election cycle’s Democratic candidates have recently and in years past expressed support for both teams making the same amount.

The @USWNT is #1 in the world & contributes higher revenues for @USSoccer than the men’s team, but they’re still paid a fraction of what the men earn. Women deserve equal pay for equal (or better!) work in offices, factories, AND on the soccer field. https://t.co/ftOSrjRyOE — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 11, 2019

I'm glad to join strong women like ones on our @ussoccer #USWNT to fight for equal pay - in offices, factories, & yes, on the soccer field. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 25, 2016

.@USWNT, congratulations on the big win and thank you for the jersey! Your talent, heart, and advocacy for equal pay represents the best of America and serves as an inspiration for all. #USWNTParade pic.twitter.com/0cDZiV8xz0 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 10, 2019

Women deserve equal pay for equal work. Plain and simple. Join us as we fight to end the pay gap. #EqualPayDay https://t.co/Sz7g9KcexB — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) April 12, 2016

The @USWNT proved even before their World Cup win yesterday that they have what it takes to succeed. They generate more revenue than the men’s team and now hold the record for most FIFA Women’s World Cup wins. The world is watching — it’s time they were paid what they deserve. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 8, 2019

Honoring @USWNT’s victory means amending the Amateur Sports Act and dismantling the monopoly U.S. Soccer has in America. Our government should be in the business of making sure all Americans get equal pay for equal work, not creating monopolies for entities that underpay women. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 10, 2019

What this company just did is inspirational, but it should never come to this. Every woman deserves equal pay for equal work.https://t.co/XJy6duOUDS — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) July 16, 2019

The @USWNT deserve equal pay—anything less is unacceptable. We supported our team when they won their back-to-back championship, it's time we support them in their fight for equal pay.



I'm Proud to be an original cosponsor of the GOALS Act. Equal Pay for Equal Play. https://t.co/LTqKHoYYvv — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) July 23, 2019

Some congratulations are in order today: to the @USWNT for their back-to-back World Cup victories, and to all those who fought for Title IX. These athletes should be paid what they're worth––and they're the best in the world. #EqualPay — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) July 7, 2019

Despite their national viewership and multiple world titles the @USWNT is paid 38 cents to the dollar on the men. This is yet another example of the gender pay gap in the US. We need the Equal Pay Act because it's time for equal pay in ALL professions. https://t.co/bhGnT68CaW — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) June 14, 2019

It’s not the World Cup, but I was honored to give this great American more hardware for her collection and the title of Washingtonian of the Day.



It was great meeting @mPinoe, and I can’t wait to see the #USWNT team win again — and get equal pay while they do it. pic.twitter.com/2QuPSjxnlj — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) July 14, 2019

The @USWNT has shown us an undeniable truth: women deserve #EqualPay for equal work. And they have the championships to prove it. #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/nQYhcL3CMc — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 10, 2019

A picture is sometimes better than words. And $13,166 per game is always better than $4,905 per game. #EqualPay ⁦@mPinoe⁩ pic.twitter.com/zoZpPrEhtH — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 13, 2019

Congratulations to the @USWNT for bringing home another World Cup title!



Now Congress should bring home a win for these champions—and for all women—by working to secure equal pay. https://t.co/OG7iDLVELU — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (@gillibrandny) July 8, 2019

Congratulations to @USWNT on a huge victory and a fourth championship!



They’ve been leaders on and off the field, and are poised for another huge victory for #EqualPay. #OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/2OMR5KhXHG — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 7, 2019

Exciting game yesterday and can’t wait to tune in to the quarters on Friday!



Couldn’t be prouder of these incredible athletes for their grit both on the field and off. We stand tall with them in their fight for #equalpay. https://t.co/qlAdRkY0dK — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) June 25, 2019

“Whoever does their lobbying and PR should be fired, and the money should go to the players,” an adviser for one of the campaigns contacted by Bucheger told Politico. He said Bucheger’s efforts did not affect his candidate’s debate preparations.

