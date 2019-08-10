

Dwayne Haskins, shown after throwing an incompletion during Thursday's preseason opener at Cleveland.(Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Redskins quarterbacks threw three interceptions Thursday in the exhibition opener against Cleveland, then tossed at least five more Saturday in the first practice afterward. That’s not exactly ideal.

The quarterback play is where we begin our takeaways from the second-to-last training camp practice of 2019.

QB questions continue

After 10 practices and an exhibition game, Redskins Coach Jay Gruden still didn’t have a better feel about his quarterback competition than he did during offseason workouts in the spring. Practice No. 11 certainly didn’t help.

“I feel the same,” Gruden said Saturday afternoon before practice. “I’m hoping that somebody takes it over. That’s what we’re hoping for, but all three of these guys are good players and they’re going to make their share of great throws and great plays. We just have to continue to monitor them and figure out who gives us the best chance at winning against Philly."

Neither Case Keenum or Dwayne Haskins exactly shined during a 30-10 loss to the Browns on Thursday. Haskins flashed that big arm and had some special throws, but also threw two interceptions. Keenum threw a 46-yard touchdown to Robert Davis, but other than that completed just 3 of 8 passes for 14 yards. Colt McCoy sat for precautionary reasons as the staff continues to be careful with his recovery from a broken leg.

“The big thing is we’re trying to really get corrected is just everything,” Gruden said of Haskins. “His fundamentals, protections and all that stuff, which will come. For his first game, I thought he handled the pressure, the noise, the cadence, the huddle, the tempo I thought was really good. So there is a lot to build on. Obviously, some correctable things with everybody on offense.”

Turnovers were the issue Saturday. Haskins threw three interceptions between team and 7-on-7 drills, to Jeremy Reaves, Deion Harris and JoJo McIntosh. McCoy was picked off by Landon Collins and Josh Norman.

The defense clearly won the day.

Offensive line can improve

Gruden summed up the offensive line play from the loss to the Browns in the same manner as observers who’ve watched training camp practices.

“I think we can improve a lot, for sure,” Gruden said.

The Redskins started Thursday with the combination of Geron Christian at left tackle and Ereck Flowers at right guard. Donald Penn later rotated in at left tackle and Wes Martin at guard. There’s real concern about the left side of the line in Trent Williams’s absence, though the group has started to improve as camp has gone on.

The exhibition opener was Christian’s first game since he tore his MCL last season, Penn was signed off the street less than two weeks ago and Flowers is transitioning to guard from tackle.

Christian said it took longer than he expected to get into a rhythm and wants to get off the ball faster.

“Really I just needed to settle in a little bit and trust my technique,” Christian said. “It’s more so just getting out there and getting the feel back. You’ve got a little jitters being back. It’s been a minute. Excited but really just getting back out there, getting the feel, calming down and stuff.”

Gruden praised all four and noted Flowers got beat in pass protection, but showed his power at guard.

The rotation remained the same at practice as the team, like at quarterback, would like to have front-runners emerge sooner than later.

Injury update

Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton suffered a chest injury against the Browns and Gruden expected him to miss the next couple practices. His status is up in the air for Thursday’s game against the Bengals.

Quarterback Josh Woodrum tore a pectoral muscle late in the game and is out for the time being. The team worked out Connor Cook and Jalan McClendon after practice Saturday and may sign one to have a fourth arm available Thursday. Without another signal-caller, that would mean extended time for either or all of McCoy, Keenum and Haskins.