

A shot of Segra Field, the 5,000-seat venue that will be home to Loudon United in Leesburg, opened Friday night. (Steven Goff/The Washington Post)

Thirteen months after D.C. United unveiled a new soccer stadium in the District, the MLS organization opened the gates to a venue for its second-division team Friday night in Leesburg, Va.

An announced sellout crowd of 5,015 attended Loudoun United’s 3-3 draw with the Charlotte Independence at Segra Field, which is located inside Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park near the city’s executive airport.

The stadium is part of D.C. United’s long-term plans in Loudoun County. Elsewhere in the park, the team will break ground soon on a training center for the first team, Loudoun United and its youth academy. It is slated to open sometime next summer.

The county government provided the land and $15 million toward the overall project; United is making lease payments.

Last summer, D.C. United opened 20,000-capacity Audi Field in Southwest D.C. While Segra Field was under construction, first-year Loudoun United played five matches in Washington.

The distance between the venues is 40 miles, close enough for the organization to monitor the second team (and eventually move the training base from fields outside of RFK Stadium) but far enough that marketing does not overlap and potentially impact MLS ticket sales.

The Leesburg venue is a simple facility that looks and feels like a low-level, minor-league baseball park, geared toward attracting suburban families. There is no roof covering the seats, food vendors (Salvadoran and Jamaican, among them) operate under tents or from trucks, and portable toilets are located around the grounds.

There is no video screen and a mobile scoreboard sits in one corner. Dressing rooms sit in crate-like boxes, with private bathrooms alongside. Four towers provide lighting. The playing surface is artificial turf.

Private suites occupy high-end tents behind the north goal. With no permanent broadcast facilities, the primary TV camera is perched on a scissor lift.

The aim, officials said, was to open the venue as soon as possible this summer; additional infrastructure and amenities will come next season. Tickets start at $15. The primary parking lot is adjacent to the entrance. The fee is $5.

Because the venue opened late in the season, Loudoun United’s schedule was backloaded with home matches, with 12 of the final 16 games at Segra Field, including five on weeknights. The Charleston Battery will visit Wednesday and the Ottawa Fury next Saturday.

In the home debut, Loudoun (5-9-5) overcame three deficits against Charlotte (5-9-10) to salvage a point. Defender Harri Hawkins scored in first-half stoppage time, D.C. homegrown midfielder Antonio Bustamante struck a terrific goal in the 65th minute and Carlos Alvarez equalized in the 79th.

Loudoun’s Calle Brown, a Leesburg native, made a spectacular save in second-half stoppage time.

Read more on soccer:

The Zlatan Show: It’s loud, it’s spectacular, and it might soon move on from MLS

In equal pay fight, U.S. Soccer lobbyist contacted Democratic presidential candidates

D.C. United GM on the transfer window, Wayne Rooney, Mesut Özil and more