Gold medalist Race Imboden of United States takes a knee during the national anthem ceremony on the podium of fencing men's foil team gold medal match at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, on Aug. 9. (Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

A member of the U.S. fencing team knelt on the podium during the national anthem and medal ceremony Friday at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, later saying on Twitter: "We must call for change.”

Race Imboden, an Olympic medalist and part of the men’s foil team that won gold at the Pan American Games, wrote on Twitter that he demonstrated because of “racism, gun control, mistreatment of immigrants, and a president who spreads hate.”

“I chose to [sacrifice] my moment today at the top of the podium to call attention to issues that I believe need to be addressed,” he tweeted. “I encourage others to please use your platforms for empowerment and change.”

At the Pan American Games, Imboden, 26, shared bronze in men’s foil with Canadian Maximilien van Haaster. He was part of the American team that won gold in team foil with Gerek Meinhardt and Nick Itkin. His two teammates stood as the national anthem played.

Imboden’s demonstration happened amid a larger national discussion on issues that include gun control, which came in the wake of recent shooting rampages in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio. Amid that discussion has continued, some have noted President Trump’s tweets and remarks about immigrants. The suspect in the El Paso shooting, which left 22 people dead, told authorities that he was targeting “Mexicans,” according to police.

Earlier this month, Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya grabbed a field-level microphone and implored Congress to address gun violence. San Antonio Spurs and Team USA men’s basketball Coach Gregg Popovich has also spoken out.

“It’d be a lot better if people in power got off their a---- and got something done," he told reporters.

USA coach Gregg Popovich on recent mass killings in America: “It’d be a lot better if people in power got off their a**es and got something done.” pic.twitter.com/EBksh5GZTR — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 6, 2019

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr, who is an assistant coach for Team USA, told reporters that “somebody could walk in the door in the gym right now” and open fire.

“It might happen because we’re all vulnerable, whether we go to a concert, a church, the mall or go to the movie theater or a school,” he said. “It’s up to us as Americans to demand change from the gutless leadership that continues to allow this to happen and continues to somehow claim the second amendment is doing its job. The second amendment is about the right to defend yourself. The only thing that second amendment is doing is leading to mass murder right now. This is all just insanity.”

Bedoya, a former U.S. national team midfielder, delivered his message during the Union’s 5-1 win over D.C. United on Monday, running to a microphone at Audi Field after he scored a goal.

“Hey, Congress, do something now!" Bedoya said into the mic. "End gun violence! Let’s go!”

“Hey Congress do something NOW end gun violence LET’S GO”@PhilaUnion captain Alejandro Bedoya showing how to use a pitch mic in the @MLS pic.twitter.com/vgpGDrBoHn — Andrew Gourdie (@AndrewGourdie) August 5, 2019

Afterward, Bedoya told reporters that he wanted to see immediate change.

“I’m not going to sit idly by and wait for things to happen 50 years from now,” Bedoya said

Earlier this week, another athlete — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills — also drew attention for his criticism of Trump. Stills chastised Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross on Twitter for hosting a fundraiser for Trump’s reelection campaign while also supporting Ross’s namesake nonprofit that advocates for racial justice and anti-discrimination measures.

“You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump,” Stills tweeted.

He said Thursday after a preseason game during which he, too, knelt during the national anthem that he received death threats over his comments but was undeterred.

“Someone has to have enough courage to let him know he can’t play both sides of this,” Stills said, via ESPN. “It’s something that I can look back on and say I made the right decision. Maybe I shouldn’t have done it on social media, but I did. If you’re going to associate yourself with bad people, then people are going to know about it. I put it out there for everybody to see it.

“If you say you’re going to be about something, let’s be about it.”

