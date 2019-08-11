

Max Scherzer felt "really good" after throwing from a mound for the first time since he hit the injured list a second time, Manager Dave Martinez said. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

NEW YORK — Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer wasn’t concerned with how he’d feel throwing the bullpen, it was everything that came after. On Saturday at Citi Field, the veteran right-hander threw off a mound for the first time since hitting the injured list in late July with a mild rhomboid strain. On Sunday, he woke up, threw again and “felt really good,” Manager Dave Martinez said.

The Nationals are being very cautious with Scherzer and want to evaluate how he feels Monday morning before they take the next step in their ace’s recovery.

“We will see where he’s at tomorrow,” Martinez said. “As you know, he’ll push he envelope.”

If Scherzer feels good on Monday, the Nationals want him to throw a simulated game on Tuesday at Nationals Park. It’d be his first “game action” since starting against the Colorado Rockies on July 25, his only start in more than a month. Against the Rockies, Scherzer allowed three runs over five innings.

Martinez said, if the sim game happens, then the Nationals would decide a timeline for what would come after. The manager didn’t rule out the possibility of needing a rehab start somewhere, and he said everything the team is doing is focused on strengthening Scherzer’s back so he can get through his lengthy, intense outings.

“Right now, it’s all based on his recovery,” Martinez said. “So far, he’s been pretty good.”

Nationals (61-55)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B

Gerardo Parra, CF

Kurt Suzuki, C

Aníbal Sánchez, RHP

Mets (61-56)

Jeff McNeil, RF

Amed Rosario, SS

Michael Conforto, CF

Pete Alonso, 1B

J.D. Davis, LF

Wilson Ramos, C

Todd Frazier, 3B

Joe Panik, 2B

Jacob deGrom, RHP

