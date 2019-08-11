

Canada's Bianca Andreescu consoles Serena Williams, who had to retire from their Rogers Cup match on Sunday. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP)

A tearful Serena Williams wept as she took a chair, retiring four games into her match against Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu in the Rogers Cup final Sunday in Toronto and raising questions about her fitness for the U.S. Open.

As Williams wept, the 19-year-old Andreescu bent down to hug her and a trainer approached as a mic picked up Williams saying she had back spasms. She was down a break at the time.

All in a matter of minutes, @SerenaWilliams retires from the #RogersCup final and we have a new champion: @Bandreescu_ 🏆



The two women shared a heartfelt moment before Serena stepped down. pic.twitter.com/yhEbB45HCb — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 11, 2019

Williams continued to weep as she addressed the crowd in Toronto after the match. She apologized and vowed “to keep going.”

“I’m not a crier,” she said, “but ... thank you all.”

The match followed the Friday semifinal between Williams and Naomi Osaka, the first match between the two since Williams’s emotional outburst in their U.S. Open final last September. Williams won this time, 6-3, 6-4. Before Sunday’s retirement, she was attempting to win her first tournament since giving birth in September 2017.

All in a matter of minutes, @SerenaWilliams retires from the #RogersCup final and we have a new champion: @Bandreescu_ 🏆



The two women shared a heartfelt moment before Serena stepped down. pic.twitter.com/yhEbB45HCb — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 11, 2019

The U.S. Open starts Aug. 26, giving the 37-year-old Williams a little over two weeks to get on track.

Read more from The Post:

American fencer kneels during national anthem, tweets about Trump and guns

Olympics gymnastics squads are shrinking for 2020. That’s good and bad for Team USA.

Final takeaways as Redskins wrap up training camp