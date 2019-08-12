

Rich Paul criticized the NCAA's new certification requirements. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

Basketball agent Rich Paul decried the NCAA’s new certification requirements for agents Monday, saying that one proviso in particular targets people of color and those of lesser means.

In an opinion piece published by The Athletic, Paul zeroed in on the requirement that NCAA-certified agents must now possess a four-year college degree, the stricture that had LeBron James calling the new policy “The Rich Paul Rule” in the first place.

Paul, who does not have a college degree, made it clear that the new regulations won’t affect the business of Klutch Sports Group — Paul represents such top-NBA talent as James, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green and doesn’t often vie to represent college players testing the professional waters — but he argued that the rules will affect anyone attempting to follow in his footsteps.

[‘Rich Paul Rule’ seems to target agents, but some say college players will be hurt most]

“The harmful consequences of this decision will ricochet onto others who are trying to break in,” Paul wrote. “NCAA executives are once again preventing young people from less prestigious backgrounds, and often people of color, from working in the system they continue to control. In this case, the people being locked out are kids who aspire to be an agent and work in the NBA and do not have the resources, opportunity, or desire to get a four-year degree.”

The NBA Players Association requires certified agents to either possess a college degree or equivalent life experience.

Paul, like many critics of the new rule, pointed out that a college degree doesn’t automatically mean an agent has a player’s best interests in mind, and thus isn’t a safeguard against bad actors.

“Does anyone really believe a four-year degree is what separates an ethical person from a con artist?” he asked.

He suggested that instead of a strict requirement for four-year degrees, the NCAA could partner with universities on a one-year program for prospective agents or create mentoring programs with existing agencies, and also argued that there are better paths to learning the business than a university education.

“Respectfully, how do four years studying sports marketing in a classroom make you more qualified to represent a kid than working at Klutch Sports Group or for an NBA front office?” he asked. “Or at any other entrepreneurial business for that matter? All this will do is exclude the agents whose life experience helps them understand the needs of many of these players best.”

While Paul took aim at the requirement that most directly relates to him, the college degree rule isn’t the only part of the NCAA’s new policy that agitated college sports experts and agents.

Many agents are just as concerned about the new requirement that NCAA-certified agents must have been certified by the NBPA for at least three years. Agents such as Darrell Comer, who represents the Los Angeles Clippers’ James Palmer and the Washington Wizards’ Chasson Randle, have argued that rule will exclude those trying to break into an agent pool that is predominantly white and male — especially damaging since such lower-level agents are the ones most likely to try to represent college kids testing the waters.

“By not allowing that person to practice once they have that certification, you’re limiting how good of an agent they can become, you’re not allowing them to get experience with recruiting. And one thing I’ve learned in this business is you become a good agent by gaining experience,” Comer said in an interview last week. “Historically, if you look at the past 10 drafts, it’s the same agencies who have success in the draft. So it is showing favoritism to the incumbents.”

Paul wrote in his piece that he actually supports requiring three years of experience before an agent can represent a player testing the waters, though he didn’t specify if that would mean three years of NBPA certification.

Either way, Paul wrote that he is committed to helping players and aspiring agents “figure out the best path forward for them.”

“Hopefully, the NCAA will help foster a system that will allow for that as well,” he wrote.

Read more:

The FBI raided Andy Miller’s agency as part of basketball probe. It’s still operating under a new name.

American fencer kneels on medal stand during anthem, tweets about Trump and gun control

Protests present a difficult issue as Tokyo Olympics, presidential election loom

Navy football has new marching orders: More veggies

Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin could do it all. Until it all became too much.