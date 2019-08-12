

Juan Soto, the Nationals young phenom, will likely help lead the team into the 2020 season. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals will open their 2020 season on March 26 at the New York Mets and, if you like that, you’ll love the Mets rerun for the Nationals home opener on April 2. Major League Baseball announced its schedule for next season on Monday afternoon.

The Nationals will play the American League West in interleague play, so they’ll be at the Seattle Mariners in mid-April, at the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in mid-May and at the Texas Rangers in late May. They’ll host the Mariners in late May, the Houston Astros in early July and the Oakland Athletics in mid-August. They do not play at Oakland or Houston, and they do not host Texas.

The Nationals also will have their yearly home-and-home with the Baltimore Orioles, in Baltimore on Aug. 8 and 9 and in Washington on Sept. 15 and 16.

One of the biggest takeaways from the schedule is the difference in September opponents. This year, the Nationals have their fair share of National League East foes (19 games), but also play at the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals, out-of-division opponents, in the middle of the month. Then they finish the season by returning to Washington for three games at home against the Cleveland Indians.

But next year, September is a gauntlet. All but two of the 24 games are against NL East opponents. The last three series are three at home against the Miami Marlins, four on the road at the Atlanta Braves and three at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. If the division stays as competitive as it is this season, those games could be meaningful to get into the postseason.

The Nationals have several challenging road trips in 2020, including a lengthy one each in early August and early September. Yet the 10-game road trip which starts May 8 might be the toughest road stretch of the season. It’s a three-city, three-time-zone, 10-day trip which begins with three at the Chicago Cubs, goes to the Angels for three and finishes with four at the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Nationals also have three homestands of at least nine games on the season, one in late June, another in early July and the last in late August. They’ll be good chances to catch the Nationals but arguably not the most important stretch. Everything, it seems, will be building toward those divisional games in late September.

Full schedule:



Nationals 2020 schedule

