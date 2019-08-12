

Pittsburgh wide receivers coach Darryl Drake died Sunday at 62. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

The Pittsburgh Steelers canceled practice Sunday after the death of 62-year-old wide receivers coach Darryl Drake.

Drake died Sunday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which reported that the cause was not known.

“We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake’s passing this morning,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football.”

Drake was in his second season in Pittsburgh and his 16th in the NFL. He had previously served as wide receivers coach for the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals. Drake began his coaching career in 1983 at Western Kentucky, where he played wide receiver several years earlier. Subsequent stops at the college level included Georgia, Baylor and Texas.

While with the Cardinals, Drake worked under Bruce Arians, who is now coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay played the Steelers on Friday in a preseason game. Arians said Sunday that he spent time with Drake before Friday’s game.

“The world lost a great person, not just a great coach, but a great person,” he said. “A great father, husband, grandfather. He’s a father figure to a lot of players.”

We lost a great man, husband father, coach and a dear friend Darryl Drake. Our prayers go out to his family. RIP brother pic.twitter.com/V0U3fvLleP — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) August 11, 2019

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin called Drake a “close friend” in a statement.

“He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, and it is difficult to put into words the grief our entire team is going through right now,” he said. “Darryl loved the game of football and every player he ever coached. We will use our faith to guide us and help his family throughout the difficult time.”

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster tweeted Sunday that Drake was “my favorite coach that I’ve ever had in this game.”

“I wish I could see you just one more time,” Smith-Schuster said on Twitter. “It won’t be the same out there on the field, in meetings, and I’m gonna miss all those long talks we used to have.”

Other Pittsburgh players, as well as other NFL teams and players, also reacted to news of Drake’s death on social media.

Thinking about you Coach Drake. Your passion, love,and laughs always meant a lot. I hope you are at peace. We miss you so much. RIP — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) August 11, 2019

Fly high coach Drake.. will forever remember You and the Knowledge.. — Donte Moncrief (@drm_12) August 11, 2019

Coach Darryl Drake took a chance on me and gave me an opportunity to live out my dream. He believed in me and stayed on me everyday. May you Rest In Peace and know we love you coach. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/lJjwHsw3sF — Diontae Spencer (@DSpencer4_) August 11, 2019

Words can’t describe the devastating loss of Coach Darryl Drake today. At Georgia, Coach Drake was my mentor and father figure. My thoughts and prayers go out to momma Sheila and the girls. RIP, Coach. You will be missed by many. — Hines Ward (@mvp86hinesward) August 11, 2019

Coach Drake was always so positive and upbeat, he will be greatly missed by all of us. Our thoughts are with his family during this tragic time. — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) August 11, 2019

Terribly sad news, can’t imagine it. Thoughts with the Drake family and everyone in the Steelers organization. https://t.co/hcQAe3nN2a — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 11, 2019

Coach Drake made a huge impact on me as a young player. His players loved him. I’ll miss catching up with him throughout each season. Love to his family https://t.co/luPqVfjVlD — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) August 11, 2019

Rip Coach Drake. So many good times & memories with you in AZ. We will miss your energy forever! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 11, 2019

Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Darryl Drake. It is impossible to overstate his impact on the game in nearly four decades as a coach in college and the NFL.



Today, the entire football community mourns his loss. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 11, 2019

Our condolences and heartfelt prayers go out to the Drake family and @steelers organization. pic.twitter.com/1nFr6iWvCK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 11, 2019

Our thoughts are with Darryl Drake's family and the entire Steelers organization.



HC Freddie Kitchens on the loss of his good friend: pic.twitter.com/GYqnkmiF61 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 11, 2019

According to the Steelers, Drake spent time in the training camps of the Washington Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals as a player, and he played one season for the Ottawa Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League in 1981. The Louisville native was initially resistant to getting into coaching, but he eventually accepted an offer to join Western Kentucky’s staff as a graduate assistant.

“I saw the hours coaches put in and said no, that’s not what I want to do,” Drake said (via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review). “Finally, after a while, I thought: ‘I don’t have a job. I’m finished with school. I can do this for a little while.’ ”

According to the Tribune-Review, Drake said coaching gave him a chance to impact someone’s life.

“I never really recognized that fact early, but when I started getting calls from guys I had coached 20 to 25 years ago and they would say, ‘You said this to me or you did this for me or you gave me an opportunity to do this,’ it made me a better father. It made me a better husband, and it made me a better man,” he said. “Those are the rewards.”

The Steelers also called off Monday’s practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., site of their training camp. Practice is expected to resume Tuesday.

