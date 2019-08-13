Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means waits as New York Yankees' leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu runs the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning Tuesday. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

One more game Wednesday, and the Orioles are finally finished with the New York Yankees this season. But one more game like Tuesday night’s 8-3 loss to the Yankees — their 15th straight to New York — might be more than anyone else can stand to watch.

This one couldn’t have started more simply. Domingo Germán (16-2), the major league’s first 16-game winner this season, retired the Orioles in order on 11 pitches in a quiet first inning, and then Orioles all-star left-hander John Means allowed a home run to DJ LeMahieu on the first pitch he threw.

“I didn’t have anything tonight, and it’s tough to not have anything against that lineup,” Means said.

For all of Means’ mastery in the first half of this season, his struggles in the second half continued. Cameron Maybin singled to score two in the second, and a two-run double by Aaron Judge plated two more in the fourth, chasing Means.

He allowed six earned runs in 3⅓ innings, and the 2.50 ERA he carried to the All-Star Game a month ago is now up to 3.76 in the span of five starts.

Solo home runs by Anthony Santander (No. 11), Stevie Wilkerson (No. 10), and Renato Núñez (No. 26) provided all of the Orioles’ offense.

Right-hander Chandler Shepherd became the seventh Oriole to make his major league debut this season. Shepherd allowed a run in the fifth inning, but navigated the Yankees lineup well. His first strikeout was on a 94 mph fastball that caught Judge looking and he got Judge to line out to center field with the bases loaded to end the seventh.