

Antonio Brown needs a new helmet. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press File)

Rebuffed in his imaginative efforts to continue wearing an old helmet that has been banned, Antonio Brown has done what anyone desperate for an item that is no longer manufactured might do.

He has taken his quest to his 1.4 million Twitters followers.

“I’m looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after,” he tweeted Tuesday morning.

And just what would he be willing to give up for this? “I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet.”

Brown fought to continue to wear a model of the helmet that is no longer allowed in the NFL or made by the company, and he lost a grievance Monday. Under safety rules agreed upon by the league and the NFL Players Association, no player can use a helmet that is more than 10 years old and Brown has worn the same model throughout his 10-year career.

It is so important to him that he tried to have the one he brought with him from Pittsburgh painted in the colors of his new team. He has been told that he can use that model helmet if he can find one that’s less than 10 years old. Unfortunately, it was discontinued by Schutt eight years ago.

As he waits for that issue to be resolved, he is free to focus on the other weird story that has enveloped his training camp: the condition of his feet, which he burned in a cryotherapy chamber.

“While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision, I’m working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field,” he tweeted. “I’m excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet!” #AlwaysAFight #Represent #itsbiggerthanme

Now all he needs is for someone to step up with an Air Advantage that fits him, is less than 10 years old and is in good condition.

Still, we’re left with so many questions.

Why does he put his tweets in quote marks?

Why is he offering only a signed, practice-worn Raiders helmet when he’s a multimillionaire? He has tipped his hand that this matters enough for him to consider sitting out the season, so some crummy practice-worn helmet doesn’t seem like it’ll cut it.

Why has Schutt not stepped up?

Tangentially, what’s with painting his old helmet in what was an ill-advised attempt at the greatest sports scam since Bobby Valentine donned a disguise and sneaked into the Mets dugout after being ejected from a game?

Perhaps Brown can answer all these questions. He reportedly will return to the Raiders facility Tuesday.

“He’ll be here shortly,” Coach Jon Gruden told Sirius XM NFL Radio. “He’s a guy that’s a very personable man. He’s had a foot problem that’s been well documented. It was a terrible accident — I don’t believe it was anybody’s fault, but it took some time to recover from it and he has a very big issue with his helmet. I’m not going to say I disagree with him and I understand the league’s position, so we’re in a very tough spot.

“But we’re going to support Antonio Brown because I know what kind of competitor he is. I know what his capabilities are and I know he wants to be here. He’ll be here soon and when he does [arrive], hopefully we can get on with life.”

