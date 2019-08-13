

Sergey Kocharov won $1 million in a Virginia lottery game last month. (Virginia Lottery) (VALottery/VALottery)

Some people have all the luck. One year after his name was engraved on the Stanley Cup, Capitals Vice President of Communications Sergey Kocharov won a $1 million prize playing Powerball.

Kocharov was shopping for groceries at a Harris Teeter in Northern Virginia last month when his dad, who was in town for a few days, convinced him to buy a few Powerball tickets. Kocharov, who never plays the lottery, bought five tickets for the July 27 drawing. Rather than pick his own numbers based on Capitals players’ digits or some other personal method, he had the computer randomly generate his entries.

The winning numbers were 1-19-31-48-61. Kocharov was the only person in Virginia and one of three people across the country to match the first five digits, but he missed the Powerball number (6), which would have entitled him to the jackpot now worth an estimated $138 million.

Kocharov, who prefers coordinating interviews to giving them, declined to comment on his good fortune when reached by The Washington Post, but he posed for a photo holding a giant check on VALottery.com and spoke to the site about his big payday.

“I always hear about jackpot wins,” he said. “It feels great!

Kocharov indicated that he has no plans to quit his job, though he may play the lottery more often. He gave all the credit for his Powerball win to his dad.

“Let it be known that this idea was all from my old man,” he tweeted on Monday. “Couldn’t be more happier for my dad — the hardest working family man and my role model. Be at work tomorrow.”

On for tennis match this week for sure -but let it be known that this idea was all from my old man (I never play Lol) who was in town for four days and left a happy man. Couldn’t be more happier for my dad - the hardest working family man and my role model. Be at work tomorrow :) https://t.co/m0YXebBmJG — Sergey Kocharov (@SergeyKocharov) August 12, 2019

Kocharov and Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin both have their names engraved on the Stanley Cup, but only one of them has won a Powerball drawing.

Not even Alexander Ovechkin is immune to Powerball fever @espn @washcaps pic.twitter.com/oXIBkt50ce — Jimmy Rippert (@fishboyjim) January 10, 2016

(Thanks to Russian Machine Never Breaks for the heads up.)

