

Alex Rodriguez is in his second year with ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball." (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Jewelry and electronics were stolen from the rental car of baseball analyst and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez shortly after he helped call a game between the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball," according to reports.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” an ESPN spokesman told The Washington Post. “We’re working with local authorities to address it.”

At the time of the incident in San Francisco, Rodriguez was at a postgame dinner with other members of ESPN’s crew, a source familiar with the situation told The Post. His items were in a black SUV, rented by ESPN, that was parked about three blocks from Oracle Park, home of the Giants, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken,” Rodriguez told The Post in a statement issued through ESPN. “I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back.”

Pieces of broken glass still sitting on corner of 4th & Brannan, in front of Marlowe’s restaurant, where sources familiar w/ investigation say baseball broadcaster Alex Rodriguez (A-rod) had somewhere around $500k taken from his rental car, including jewelry and electronics. pic.twitter.com/K5EMIUhDkM — Sam Brock (@SamNBCBayArea) August 12, 2019

The incident took place some time between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time, according to the Chronicle, which reported that San Francisco police have made a “high priority” of the case. A source told NBC Bay Area that the items stolen included watches, jewelry, a laptop and a camera.

Rodriguez, 44, is in his second season as an analyst on “Sunday Night Baseball,” after a 22-year MLB career that ended in 2016. The 14-time all-star helped the New York Yankees win the World Series in 2009.

The Chronicle has reported that an “epidemic” of automobile break-ins had beset that city in recent years. Police have reportedly responded by putting more officers on foot patrols, and rates have begun to drop since 2017.

Rodriguez’s co-analyst on the ESPN program, Jessica Mendoza, missed Sunday’s telecast after she was involved in a car collision Friday. Mendoza was not seriously injured when her vehicle was rear-ended, according to ESPN, and she is expected to rejoin “Sunday Night Baseball” this week, when it broadcasts a Cubs-Pirates game in Williamsport, Pa., site of the Little League World Series.

