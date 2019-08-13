

Jay-Z is partnering with the NFL. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

The NFL is forming a partnership with music mogul Jay-Z in a deal that will put him in charge of managing some entertainment options for the league and will tie into the sport’s social justice endeavors.

The partnership will make Jay-Z’s Roc Nation agency a co-producer of the Super Bowl halftime show, but does not contain a provision for him to be the halftime performer, he and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

“He was very quick to say that he does not want this to be about him performing, that it was broader than that,” Goodell said in an interview. “It quickly went beyond that. Do I hope he’ll perform in the Super Bowl sometime in the next several years? Yes. But I think we’ll all know if that time comes. He’ll know in particular.”

Roc Nation will choose entertainers who will perform in NFL content throughout the season. Jay-Z, whose given name is Shawn Carter, said he believes that Roc Nation will have the freedom under the partnership to produce the kind of entertainment that it wants.

“I think we have autonomy,” Carter said. “I anticipate that there will be a lot of — with any big organization, in this building right here we have internal problems. Anything that’s new is going to go through its growing pains. We put what we want to do on the table. The NFL agreed to it. So we’re gonna proceed with that as if we have a partnership.”

The community activism portion of the partnership will be tied into the NFL’s existing “Inspire Change” program with its players.

This story will update.