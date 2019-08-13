Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres continued his season-long humiliation of the Orioles’ pitching staff on Monday, hitting three home runs in a day-night doubleheader to give him 13 against Baltimore this season. It’s the most by one player against one team over one season in the division era (since 1969), and one away from tying Lou Gehrig for the all-time record, set in 1936 in 23 games against the Cleveland Indians.
Put differently, exactly half of Torres’s 26 home runs this season have come against one team, and Orioles play-by-play announcer Gary Thorne has been there for every one of them. Axios sports editor Kendall Baker, doing the lord’s work, ginned up a supercut of Thorne’s 13 Torres home run calls this season. It’s a penetrating look at a man who seems to be questioning the order of things.
Thorne’s home run calls work even better, however, in a more literary form. I don’t think I’m being hyperbolic here by saying that the following 13-stanza poem, created entirely from Thorne’s words, is the finest piece of baseball verse since “Casey at the Bat.”
Goodbye, home run
By Gary Thorne
In the air to left field
Will it carry?
It’s deep
Going back
Looking up and
Goodbye, home run.
High in the air
Going to left field
Way back
Smith at the wall, looking and
Goodbye, home run.
Torres will put it to center field
That is deep
Way back
At the wall
Goodbye.
Oh my
Center field
Way back
Going back
And looking
This is unbelievable.
That one to left field
Torres
Got a lot of it
Goodbye, home run.
In the air to center field
Ball tagged pretty well
Wilkerson going back and looking
Another one
Goodbye, home run
Oh what a day for Gleyber Torres.
Torres drives that ball to center field
Hit deep
Going back, near the wall
Wilkerson, maybe
Nope
Goodbye, home run
Get him out of there
Don’t throw to him.
That ball put up in the air
To left field
It is hit deep
Going back
At the wall and
Goodbye, home run
On the very first pitch.
Torres pops that one in the air
That’s to left-center field
Wilkerson back
I … I dunno
Goodbye, home run
I just …
You cannot imagine this happening.
In the air to right field
Mancini going back on the ball by Torres
Way back, up and … gah!
I don’t even know.
Torres drives one and that’s gonna be gone
Oh my goodness.
A towering flyball
Way back
Left-center field
Looking
Goodbye.
Oh!
Way back left field
You gotta be kidding me
Goodbye, home run.
Torres and the Yankees have two more games against the Orioles this season, on Tuesday and Wednesday, so there’s a chance this poem will grow before it is sent to the Pulitzer people for prize consideration.
