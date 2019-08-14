

Antawn Jamison, a two-time all-star in Washington, is rejoining the Wizards franchise as director of pro personnel. ( /Washington Post)

During his NBA playing career that spanned 16 seasons, Antawn Jamison had some of his best years in Washington. Jamison is now returning to the franchise, moving into the front office as the Wizards’ director of pro personnel, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Jamison will join the staff headed by Johnny Rogers, the newly hired vice president of pro personnel, in NBA and G League scouting. For the last two seasons, Jamison, 43, has worked as a scout with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring Antawn back to the Wizards organization,” Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard said in a statement. “In addition to his strong feel for the game and basketball knowledge, he has always been a true professional and a dedicated worker. We look forward to him bringing those qualities to our front office.”

From 2004-2010, Jamison was one of the core pieces of Wizards teams that also featured Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler and Brendan Haywood. Over that six-year stretch, Jamison made the Eastern Conference all-star team twice and averaged 20.8 points and 8.9 rebounds.



Jamison spent six seasons in Washington. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post )

After retiring in 2014, Jamison became a studio analyst for Lakers games and continued in that role even while working as a Lakers scout. In 2017, Jamison, who played college basketball at North Carolina, told the Charlotte Observer his goal of joining an NBA front office.

“Everyone who knows me knows that’s what I want to do,” Jamison said in the interview.

“I’ve been around Mark Cuban, Ernie Grunfeld, Doc Rivers and Mitch Kupchak,” Jamison continued. “That has given me the expertise.”

The Wizards also announced the additions of Laron Profit, another former Wizards player, and John Carideo to the scouting department.

Profit played at Maryland before spending four years in the NBA with two separate stints in Washington (1999-2001 and 2004-2005).

