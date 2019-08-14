

Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy will miss Thursday's preseason game versus the Bengals, after sitting out last week's opener. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy will not play in the team’s second preseason game Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, as he continues to deal with issues related to his healing broken leg.

Coach Jay Gruden announced the decision Wednesday at a walk-through at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

“First and foremost we’ve got to get that leg healthy,” Gruden said. “Where he’s confident and he can step into some throws and really push off that leg. Right now you can see it’s been a little bit of an issue for him. I don’t think it’s very far away. … It’s the same thing. I don’t think he’s had full strength yet. He’s tried to battle through it. It just hasn’t been there for him.”

McCoy was also held out of Washington’s preseason opener last week at Cleveland.

Case Keenum will start at quarterback versus the Bengals and be followed by rookie Dwayne Haskins, although Gruden didn’t disclose how snaps would be divided.

Running back Derrius Guice still hasn’t been cleared to play in games and Gruden doubts doctors will clear him before Thursday evening.

“He is right on the brink,” Gruden said.

