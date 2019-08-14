

What's a castle without flags? (John Raoux/AP)

First, the good news: College football is back in 10 short days with two “Week Zero” games, Miami vs. Florida and Arizona at Hawaii.

And here’s some more good news: ESPN’s “College Gameday,” that Saturday morning staple of the fall, will be in Orlando, site of the Hurricanes-Gators tilt. Disney World, to be specific.

.@CollegeGameDay will have a magical start to the college football season ✨



The show will be live from Magic Kingdom at @WaltDisneyWorld for Week 0. pic.twitter.com/iguwwATxwg — ESPN (@espn) August 13, 2019

Okay, that’s it for the good news, because the “Gameday” you’ll be seeing on Aug. 24 will look almost nothing like the “Gameday” you’ve come to enjoy over the last quarter-century or so, with fans and funny signs and the Washington State flag. This airing apparently will have none of that.

As announced Wednesday by game officials, to get anywhere close to the set you’ll first have to purchase a Disney World admission ticket, which currently checks in at a heart-stopping $109. And don’t bother making a funny sign in hopes of catching the camera operator’s eye: Flags, banners, signs, horns, whistles, large megaphones and artificial noisemakers are prohibited at Disney World.

[The Ohio State University wants to trademark its favorite word: 'The']

Oh, and don’t expect to even come close to the camera operator’s eye, because “no designated access to ESPN commentators or College GameDay set is planned at this time,” officials announced. Fans are only guaranteed the chance to “catch a glimpse” of the show. Rece, Kirk, Coach Corso and Desmond might as well be broadcasting from Club 33, the park’s private membership club.

In truth, they’ll be at the elevated train station on Main Street, U.S.A., seemingly in front of nothing except ESPN-ABC synergy and disinterested Space Mountain enthusiasts. Even Ol’ Crimson, the Washington State flag that has made it to 224 consecutive “Gameday” airings, might have some trouble making an appearance, though the flag itself didn’t seem too worried on Twitter:

In fact, someone suggested a novel way around Disney’s flag ban, and frankly, this might lessen the sting:

Read more from The Post:

In rethinking the Wizards, Ted Leonsis blocked the noise and called Barack Obama (and 77 others)

The Redskins refuse to budge in the Trent Williams standoff

Perspective: The Nationals are a very dangerous team. But to whom?