A definitive, scientific ranking of the loudest NFL stadiums does not seem to exist, though the Guinness Book of World Records says Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City achieved the loudest-ever crowd roar at a sports stadium (142.2 dbA) during a Chiefs-Patriots game in 2014, eclipsing the 137.6 dbA recorded at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field during a Seahawks-Saints game in 2013. The other candidates usually play in domed stadiums — the Saints, Vikings and (when they’re good) Cardinals all get high marks for crowd noise — or are consistently successful like the Patriots.

And then there’s the Packers, who get their crowd noise from sheer volume: Lambeau Field holds 81,441 fans, the third-highest capacity in the NFL, and the roar they make was amplified when the stadium’s south end zone renovation was completed in 2013, adding 7,000 seats and metal walls designed to direct crowd noise back onto the field.

Nevertheless, the team apparently thinks that the stadium could be louder and has introduced a new third-down horn to rally the troops.

Volume UP.....the Packers 3rd Down, Get Loud, Titanic, Rumbling Fart Horn. pic.twitter.com/lj2OO3jX1L — Bill Michaels (@Bill_Michaels) August 9, 2019

Whether because it sounds like a “rumbling fart” or the world’s most ridiculous didgeridoo, or because it seems as if the Packers are trying to copy an idea already used to great effect by the NFC North rival Vikings, Green Bay fans were not exactly thrilled with the new horn when it was introduced last week during the Packers’ preseason home opener. So quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a different idea: cheaper beer.

“I’m up for anything that’s gonna get the fans as loud as possible,” he said Wednesday. “Maybe slash some beer prices or something, would be a good idea.”

A 16-ounce beer at Lambeau set you back $8.25 last season, the 12th-cheapest price in the league, and the Packers also were right around the middle of the pack (heh) when measuring price on a per-ounce basis. So while the Packers weren’t selling $5 beers like at six other NFL stadiums, it’s not like they were comparatively all that expensive, either.

For comparison’s sake, the Chiefs charged $10 for a 20-ounce beer last season, one of the more expensive prices in the league (though cheaper by two cents on a per-ounce basis than the beers sold at Lambeau). A 16-ounce beer at a Seahawks game cost $9. It seems that fans can get plenty loud even when paying a little more for their alcohol.

But if anyone knows something about in-game beer consumption, it’s Rodgers:

Of course, doing better than the 13-18-1 record the Packers have posted the past two seasons might get the crowd a little louder, too. Just a thought.

