NBC television personality and former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., has been taken to a hospital after the charter plane he and wife Amy Reimann were aboard ran off the end of the runway and caught fire Thursday at a municipal airport in northeast Tennessee.
Earnhardt Jr., and Reimann were flying with their infant daughter Isla, another passenger, two pilots and a family dog, Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford told local news channel WJHL. The sheriff described Earnhardt’s injuries as cuts and abrasions.
Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, confirmed the incident on Twitter.
Earnhardt, 44, retired from racing in 2018 after a 22-year career. He is the son of Dale Earnhardt Sr., a renowned driver who died during a crash at the 2001 Daytona 500.
