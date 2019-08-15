

Dale Earnhardt Jr., was taken to the hospital Thursday after a plane crash. (Chuck Burton/AP, File)

NBC television personality and former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., has been taken to a hospital after the charter plane he and wife Amy Reimann were aboard ran off the end of the runway and caught fire Thursday at a municipal airport in northeast Tennessee.

BREAKING: The plane that went off the runway in Elizabethton has an N number of N8JR which is registered to JRM- Junior Motorsports. Pics from Dale Campbell. pic.twitter.com/25B90gnz7y — Ricky Matthews (@WCYB_Ricky) August 15, 2019

Earnhardt Jr., and Reimann were flying with their infant daughter Isla, another passenger, two pilots and a family dog, Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford told local news channel WJHL. The sheriff described Earnhardt’s injuries as cuts and abrasions.

Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, confirmed the incident on Twitter.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

I’m told 5 people were on board, including @DaleJr and his wife @AmyEarnhardt. They were all able to get out of the plane and no one was seriously injured. @news5wcyb pic.twitter.com/LxJDaZzgJz — Kristen Quon (@WCYB_Quon) August 15, 2019

Earnhardt, 44, retired from racing in 2018 after a 22-year career. He is the son of Dale Earnhardt Sr., a renowned driver who died during a crash at the 2001 Daytona 500.

This is a developing story and will be updated.