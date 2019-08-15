

Jose Bello was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement two days after reading a poem that was critical of the agency at a public meeting in May. The 22-year-old farmworker spent the next three months imprisoned at the Mesa Verde Detention Center in Bakersfield, Calif., which forced him to put his education on hold and limited his contact with his 1-year-old son.

On Monday afternoon, Bello was freed on $50,000 bail, thanks to contributions from the New York Immigrant Freedom Fund, the National Bail Fund Network and two people he had seen on TV before — Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis.

“To me, it seemed like a dream,” Bello said in a phone interview. “It’s like something that you hear about in movies. I watch football, and I know how much attention and how famous those people are, so just the fact that they would look into helping me out, it was a great honor. I know who they are. I was shocked in a good way."

#BREAKING: Jose Bello, the activist detained by ICE after reading his poem #DearAmerica, is out on bail thanks to the support of @J_No24 & @Demario__Davis of @PlayerCoalition, @BKBailFund, @BailFundNetwork & activists like you who shared his story. https://t.co/QQucSthFV6 — ACLU SoCal (@ACLU_SoCal) August 13, 2019

Bello, an undocumented immigrant who moved to the United States when he was 3 years old, was first arrested by ICE in May 2018. The agency claimed Bello was a member of a local street gang, but a federal immigration judge ordered his release last August on $10,000 bond. Bello was charged with driving under the influence in January, but not detained. He was arrested at his home in May, less than 36 hours after he recited his poem, which was critical of the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrants, at a meeting of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

The ACLU of Southern California filed a lawsuit claiming Bello’s unusually large, ICE-imposed bond was retaliation for his poem and a violation of his First Amendment rights. The judge who denied the ACLU’s petition on Bello’s behalf argued that ICE had an “objectively reasonable legal justification” to rearrest him based on his misdemeanor DUI, but she said ICE’s decision to detain him four months later and set his bond at $50,000 was “highly suggestive of retaliatory intent.”

“Those three months that I was detained, I just felt like it was cruel,” said Bello, who is also represented by attorneys from the United Farm Workers Foundation. “I couldn’t hold my child. I would have to push him away from me or I would get in trouble. I don’t think any parent should have to experience that. How do you do that to a child? I feel guilty about that and I’m trying to make up for that time I couldn’t spend with him.”

Bello is free while his lawyers appeal his case. He has already talked to officials at Bakersfield College about re-enrolling and said he’s two or three semesters from graduating with a business administration degree. In the meantime, he plans to continue to speak out in support of fellow immigrants.

“It’s important for folks to know that there’s help, how to ask for help and being able to find those resources,” he said. “I’ll definitely be around.”

“We are fighting for a world where people can speak freely without fear or reprisal,” Jordan Wells, a staff attorney at the ACLU of Southern California said. “We would support any client, including Jose, to continue to exercise their First Amendment rights to criticize the government."

Norman and Davis are both members of the Players Coalition, an independent task force of 12 members co-founded by former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin and Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins in 2017 that is dedicated to improving social justice and racial equality. Norman and Davis visited an immigrant respite center in McAllen, Tex., to witness the crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border firsthand in June. Norman made an $18,000 donation to the center afterward.

Norman tweeted about Bello’s release on Tuesday. “ICE is using detention and deportation as weapons to silence immigrant activists,” he wrote, in part. “… [T]he contributions we are making help support your fight for peace and sanctuary; we will continue until that work is done!”

“I think it’s only right for them to try to help bring about positive change,” said Bello, who hadn’t spoken to Norman or Davis as of Wednesday afternoon, but looked forward to the opportunity to do so. “These are issues that affect everybody. We can only do so much on a local level. They’re national and they’re very famous. I think it’s the right thing to do and it’s an honor just to be able to be part of that.”

