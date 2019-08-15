

Dwayne Haskins. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins (0-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., FedEx Field.

TV: NBC 4, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus.

Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM.

Line: Redskins by 3.

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden seems to be closing in on picking a starting quarterback. And with veteran Colt McCoy being held out for the second straight week, the pressure is on Case Keenum and rookie first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins to impress in Thursday’s exhibition against the Cincinnati Bengals in Landover.

Keenum started last week’s preseason opener at Cleveland, completing 4 of 9 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown before giving way to Haskins. The former Ohio State star, the 15th overall pick in this year’s draft, made some nice throws, but he also threw a pair of interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. Most of Washington’s projected starters didn’t play against the Browns, but Gruden suggested at practice this week that a few more familiar names could see the field on Thursday night.

Pass rusher Montez Sweat, the Redskins’ second first-round pick, is expected to make his preseason debut against the Bengals, while second-year running back Derrius Guice will not play. The left side of the Redskins’ offensive line, which remains without holdout Trent Williams, was shaky against Cleveland and will be an area to monitor once again.

The Bengals are coming off a 6-10 season, which led to the firing of Coach Marvin Lewis after 16 seasons. Former Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor replaced Lewis; Taylor lost his preseason coaching debut, as Cincinnati allowed 400 yards in a 38-17 loss to Kansas City.

