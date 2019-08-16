

An investigation into the incident at the Dublin pub is "ongoing," according to Irish police. (John Locher/AP)

It’s been over 10 months since McGregor fought in the Octagon but that’s not the last time he threw a punch. Video surfaced Thursday that appeared to show the Irish MMA star landing a left to the face of a man in a Dublin bar, leading UFC president Dana White to call it “pretty bad.”

White was appearing on “The Jim Rome Show” Thursday when the host brought up the video of McGregor “allegedly punching an elderly man.”

“Not allegedly,” White said with a chuckle. “It’s pretty clear.”

“That happened in April, and I knew that happened,” White added. “They just got the video, and, yeah, it’s pretty bad.”

The video was first posted by TMZ Sports, which noted that the incident took place on April 6 at Dublin’s Marble Arch Pub. The video shows McGregor walking up to the bar at the pub and getting a bottle of his personal brand of whiskey, Proper No. Twelve, as well as some glasses.

Before getting punched, the man, shown seated at the bar, appears to twice move away glasses placed in front of him by McGregor. McGregor then pours his whiskey into a couple of other glasses and after the video jumps ahead three minutes, McGregor lands a left hook to the man’s face, at which point McGregor is quickly hustled outside by two other men.

The Irish Times reported that police confirmed at the time “an incident” took place at a pub in that area on that date, and that police said Thursday an investigation was “ongoing.” McGregor has not been arrested.

In March, McGregor was arrested in Miami on strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief charges after allegedly taking a man’s cellphone and smashing it on the ground. Charges were subsequently dropped after the man, who had come to a settlement with McGregor of a civil suit, reportedly stopped cooperating with authorities.

That episode occurred just a few days after McGregor completed court-ordered community service in Brooklyn following a 2018 attack on a bus at Barclays Center that injured other UFC fighters and staffers. He was able to avoid felony charges by pleading guilty to a single count of disorderly conduct.

Referring to those incidents on Thursday, White told Rome, “What’s the number? What’s it gonna cost Conor McGregor before he decides, ‘Alright, this isn’t worth it. Enough is enough, I need to stop doing this.’ The incident in New York cost him millions. Millions, he had to pay out. He had to pay the guy with the phone.

“What’s he gonna pay this guy, that he hit in the bar? The list just goes on and on. I just don’t know when he wakes up and says, ‘I’ve got to stop doing this.’”

Noting that McGregor now also is a father, White said with a chuckle that it was high time for the Dublin native to decide to “stop punching people in the face illegally, and just do it for money.”

The reported date of the incident at the pub was just a couple of days after UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov called McGregor a “rapist” amid a highly charged Twitter exchange. Nurmagomedov, who defeated McGregor to keep his title in October, was referring to reports that the Irishman was under investigation for an alleged sexual assault in Dublin.

In one of his replies to Nurmagomedov, McGregor suggested that a rematch was in order, and White said Thursday that the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion was waiting to see how Nurmagomedov fared against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September before committing to his next matchup. Another possibility, according to White, could be a third fight against Nate Diaz, should the latter defeat Anthony Pettis on Saturday at UFC 241.

.@DanaWhite reacts to the TMZ video of Conor McGregor punching a man in a bar and calls it, "pretty bad." pic.twitter.com/70hk03seiV — Jim Rome (@jimrome) August 15, 2019

While expressing dismay at the incident in Dublin, White also attempted to put it into context.

“You’re talking about a pub in Ireland,” White said to TMZ Sports. “Know how many guys get punched in the face every day in a pub in Ireland? Yeah, a lot.”

“But this is a high-profile guy,” he added, “and the bottom line is, when you’re not a regular guy, you’re a high-profile guy and you’re a professional fighter, you can’t do it. … When you’re Conor McGregor, you can’t do it.”

Asked by Rome if he could envision a point at which McGregor was not “worth the hassle” to the UFC, White replied, “When you deal with fighters, guys who fight for a living, there’s always something.”

“If you look at some of the greatest [fighters] — [Mike] Tyson, what Tyson went through at his peak — every time you take a guy who is a professional fighter and you sprinkle a ton of money on top of it, get ready,” he continued. “Get ready for a disaster. Literally, a disaster.”

