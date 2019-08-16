

Searching for sleepers? Not sure what to do with the No. 1 pick? Have questions about strength of schedule, how to choose between the top tight ends or what novel drafting strategies might give you an edge? You’ve come to the right place.

Fantasy football draft season has arrived, and The Washington Post again is primed to provide answers to your pressing questions. From a detailed breakdown of the best possible picks for Rounds 1 to 3 at each draft position, to regularly updated player rankings, to our annual Perfect Draft, The Post’s fantasy football cheat sheet has all the insights you need to dominate draft day. And there’s also something new this year: rankings of the top 200 potential picks, complete with both season-long and weekly projected point totals.

The cheat sheet will be updated over the remainder of the NFL preseason.

Last update: Aug. 16

The basics

The Perfect Draft

Start with a look at what the optimal rosters would look like for every squad in a 12-team point-per-reception league if every owner selected the best possible player at every draft spot based on our 2019 player projections. (Read more)

Beginner’s Guide: The best picks for Rounds 1 to 3

Seeking a script to help guide you through the all-important early rounds? We’ve optimized each draft slot to account for player potential, positional scarcity and injury risk — three key factors that help determine your fantasy fate — and explained the potential value of each pick. With the early rounds scripted, you can concentrate on finding steals in the middle of the draft. (Read more)

Who should be the top pick?

Want more data before deciding how to handle the top few picks of the first round? Here’s a breakdown of the most likely choices. (Spoiler: Take Saquon Barkley first and Christian McCaffrey second.) (Read more)

Player rankings

Next-level rankings: Season and weekly scoring projections

For the first time, The Post has added weekly point projections (using PPR scoring) to its draft rankings, based on a player’s role in his team’s offense and the projected difficulty of weekly matchups. The top 200 players are ranked. (Read more)

Positional rankings (QB | RB | WR | TE )

Des Bieler ranks his top choices at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.

Draft day debates, sleepers and top strategy tips

Draft George Kittle, not Travis Kelce, as the top tight end

Neil Greenberg’s schedule-adjusted projections for the season give Kittle the edge over Kelce, which could offer you a major advantage. Here’s why. (Read more)

The top sleeper candidates for 2019

Snagging several players who can provide more value than you’d expect is a surefire recipe for fantasy success. (Read more)

Five draft picks helped by a soft early schedule

Stockpiling victories early in the season is a recipe for a triumphant ending. Here are five players who could outperform their draft slots by helping you get off to a quick start. (Read more)