

Champion Arslan "Ash" Siddique celebrates on stage after the Tekken 7 finals at the 2019 Evolution Championship Series at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. (Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

In May, Arslan “Ash” Siddique arrived at the life-changing tournament hungry and exhausted, minutes before his group was scheduled to begin competition. The 23-year old Pakistani Tekken pro was a relative unknown at Evo Japan, one of the world’s most prestigious fighting game competitions, surrounded by the top fighting game talent from powerhouses like the United States, South Korea and Japan. The obscurity of Pakistan’s esports community and Siddique’s inexperience on the international scene made him an overlooked entrant in the star-studded competition. It would mark the last time he entered a field so annoymously.

Despite travel woes and hunger pangs, Siddique blazed through the competition and took first place in just his third international tournament. To date, he is one of only two Middle Eastern players to ever win an Evo tournament in the promotion’s 23-year history. It was a rapid rise from anonymity to stardom that began days earlier in Japan when Siddique was stranded at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, pleading with the clerk at a sandwich shop to accept his Pakistani rupees.

This was the tail end of a wearying journey; flying from Pakistan to Malaysia to Tokyo, before a final flight to the city of Fukuoka on Japan’s southern island for the tournament. The journey was made harder when Siddique, still new to international travel, ran into visa issues that stranded him at Haneda. He was forced to remain in the terminal for a full day while his team raced to rebook him on a different flight. To make matters worse, the currency exchange machine wasn’t able to convert his money into Yen.

“I couldn’t bear my hunger. I went to the shop and I said, ‘Please, please take my rupees and give me some food.’ They said, ‘Sorry, we can’t do that,’” Siddique told The Washington Post. “I relied only on drinking water. For two days I didn’t eat.”



Arslan Siddique, center with flowers, poses with his friends and family. (Courtesy Arlsan Siddique)

From first embarking in Pakistan to his arrival at the tournament, Siddique says he spent three days in transit. Eventually he got his paperwork in order, allowing him to leave his airport limbo and seize upon his star turn.

Winning Evo Japan transforms anyone in the fighting game community an instant superstar. In its wake, the Internet was abuzz about the young Pakistani man who “came out of nowhere,” and immediately prompted questions of whether the newcomer could keep up the momentum.

Three months later, on August 3, Siddique traveled to Las Vegas to defend his title in the American version of Evo, the symbolic big brother tournament to Evo Japan. This time, he didn’t have the same trouble with his visa. His passport was now riddled with stamps, and customs personnel were able to Google his name, which he thinks added to his credibility.

After arriving in Vegas, Siddique earned a spot in the grand finals against 34-year-old Tekken veteran Jae-Min “Knee” Bae. Five games later, it was over. The upstart had prevailed again and solidified a spot among the fighting game community’s elite. Not to mention, the guy who wasn’t able to buy dinner at the airport in Japan was $13,575 richer.

All thanks to Allah Almighty for making me gain success and be an evo champ.Twice consecutively.

All thanks to Allah Almighty for making me gain success and be an evo champ.Twice consecutively.

Along with this I am much obliged to have my mom, @vslash and @Zantetsu_UAE As my shoulder! @sherryjenix for her awesome program !my friends and loved ones for being their for me.

“The struggle and the hardships I faced really made me stronger,” he says on a call. “Those are the things that helped me win Evo.”

When Siddique landed back home in Lahore, Pakistan, he found that he’d become a local hero. Two hours after he spoke to The Post, he was scheduled to appear on his local news channel, which capped off a whirlwind week of interviews.

The win has also drawn attention to the esports scene in Pakistan. In fighting games, talent often correlates with the strength of a local scene. There’s nothing better for your own abilities than to practice against some of the best in the world. Pakistan has never been known as a Tekken nerve center, but Siddique says it’s the expert competition of his countrymen that has made him into the player he is today.

“The offline scene here is very good. When you play offline, you exchange information [with] the people you play against. You get something to eat and discuss the game,” he says from his native country.

It’s a culture that makes him proud to represent Pakistan. Siddique, a devout Muslim, still found time for prayer in the throes of a worldwide tournament. “In the waiting room [between games,] I had people make sure that nobody passed in front of me so I could pray,” he says.

After winning in Las Vegas, his knees hit the floor one final time at the tournament.

Once skeptical of a future in esports, his parents have come around to his newfound success. “They gave me one chance to go to an international tournament. Then I won Evo, and I gave them the money,” laughs Siddique. “They’re very happy now.”

Siddique’s underdog days are over. Next year, he will enter Evo with a target on his back — the bar against which everyone else will measure themselves. But Siddique says he’ll always remember where he came from. He wanted this bad enough to sleep on airport bleachers; that drive will never leave him.

“Now I’m at the top of Tekken, and they’re going to train so hard to [take my spot.] I’ll train harder to make sure they can’t beat me,” he finishes. “I’m going to get my motivation from those players.”

He will also derive it from his life in Lahore, where he is likewise no longer anonymous.

“The children on my street, ordinary people know me now. [They say,] ‘This is the house of Arslan,’” he laughs. “When I go to a shopping mall, everyone comes up to me. It’s a real celebrity feeling.”

