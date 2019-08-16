

Sam Darnold is looking pretty good so far in the preseason. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The second full week of the NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with football that looked ever-so-slightly more like what we’re going to see the first week of September. At least for a few series in the first quarter, anyway.

Here’s what we learned from the four games not involving the Redskins. We’ve got them covered right here.

Sam Darnold: Good?

The Jets’ second-year quarterback followed up a nice performance in the team’s preseason opener by orchestrating an eight-play, 66-yard touchdown drive to start New York’s 22-10 win over the Falcons. Darnold completed 3 of 4 passes for 41 yards on the drive, including this back-shoulder dart to Robby Anderson for 21 yards.

The Jets’ kicking game, on the other hand, was the opposite of all that. After Chandler Catanzaro missed two extra points in New York’s preseason opener and promptly retired, the Jets signed Taylor Bertolet, who matched Catanzaro with two missed extra points against the Falcons.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan showed little rust in his preseason debut, meanwhile, completing 10 of 14 passes for 118 yards (two of his incompletions were passes that should have been caught for touchdowns, too). Ryan was sacked three times, however.

Kyler Murray: Bad?

The No. 1 pick in the draft had a dismal night in his second preseason outing, completing 3 of 8 passes for only 12 yards and taking two sacks, one of which was a safety that ended his evening in a 33-26 loss to the Raiders. His four drives resulted in zero true first downs, and the Cardinals actually went backward on three of their possessions.

Kyler Murray threw the ball farther than 10 air yards twice in Week 2 of the preseason. Both were incompletions.



According to @NextGenStats, that brings his preseason counter to:



<10 Air Yards: 12 attempts, 9 completions, 56 yards

10+ Air Yards: 2 attempts, 0 completions — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) August 16, 2019

“Obviously, from the outside looking in, it looks a little disappointing,” Murray told ESPN’s Lisa Salters during the game. “At the same time, we know what’s important and that this is only preseason. Really vanilla right now. We’re not doing everything. Yeah, it is what it is.”

Murray also was flagged twice for false starts after clapping for the snap. Per ESPN, Murray said the officials told him his clapping was “too abrupt” and “not smooth enough as far as bringing my hands together.”

Jackson solid, Rodgers sits

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson played two series and led Baltimore to field goals in both of them against the Packers. He had a nifty touchdown run that was nullified by a penalty, too:

Lamar Jackson is a cheat code. pic.twitter.com/MIRVCT87QU — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 16, 2019

Baltimore’s 26-13 win was their 15th straight in the preseason.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a precautionary late scratch because of what the team described as back stiffness, and DeShone Kizer, Tim Boyle and Manny Wilkins couldn’t get much done against the Ravens’ defense.

Afterward, Coach Matt LaFleur said there wasn’t any worry about Rodgers’s long-term health but added that the quarterback could sit out next week’s game against the Raiders in Canada, which almost certainly will be the last preseason game in which Green Bay’s projected regular season starters see any action.

“I think we’d like to see him, but you’re talking about a veteran quarterback who’s played a lot of football,” LaFleur said, per the team’s website. “It’s not a necessity, but it’s certainly something we’d like to see.”

[Aaron Rodgers has an idea to make Packers fans louder: cheaper beer]

‘Eagles’ beat ‘Jaguars’

A team wearing Philadelphia’s colors beat a team wearing Jacksonville’s colors, 24-10. Few of those players wearing those colors will be doing so in the teams’ regular season openers, however. The Eagles sat quarterback Carson Wentz, tight end Zach Ertz, defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, running back Darren Sproles, center Jason Kelce, and wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor. The Jags kept a full 31 players on the shelf, including quarterback Nick Foles, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, running back Leonard Fournette, linebacker Myles Jack, and defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell.

The most noteworthy aspect of the game was the fact that the Eagles saw yet another backup quarterback go down with an injury, in this case third-stringer Cody Kessler, who started the game but was knocked out on the team’s first drive on a big hit by Jaguars defensive end Datone Jones. Second-stringer Nate Sudfield broke his wrist in Philly’s preseason opener last week, meaning rookie Clayton Thorson had to play much of Thursday’s game.

“In my 14 years playing or while coaching, I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of where we lost two quarterbacks like this,” Coach Doug Pederson said. “The beauty of it is that we get them both back and we’ve still got a couple weeks of preseason to work out some of the details.”

Good seats were still available

No one is going to these games.

Jets at Falcons

Announced paid attendance: 70,037

Actual attendance:

Bengals at Redskins

Announced paid attendance: Unclear. The official NFL gamebook lists the paid attendance as “1.” Which may be a misprint. Or maybe not.

Kickoff in Washington. There might be 10,000 people here. Including players and coaches and employees. Maybe pic.twitter.com/PAoyflQu8r — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 15, 2019

Eagles at Jaguars

Announced paid attendance: 57,139

Actual attendance:

