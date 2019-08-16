

Royce Bowden, directly below the "H" in "Home Team," played on Virginia's representative to the Little League World Series in 1954. (Bowden family photo)

Even before Alan Bowden coached his South Riding American Little League team to Williamsport, Pa., the Little League World Series was a family tradition.

As Bowden’s son, Michael, grew up loving the game, the family would make the four-hour drive every few summers to watch games at Howard J. Lamade Stadium’s famous hill. And Michael would dream of one day playing on that field.

Now, that day has arrived. South Riding won the Southeast regional tournament to represent eight states in Williamsport. The team — nicknamed the Big Red Machine, though players are wearing black and gold at the World Series — faces New England regional champion Rhode Island on Friday.

But beyond Alan and Michael, the Bowdens have rich history at the tournament. Royce Bowden, Alan’s father and Michael’s grandfather, played on the third team ever to represent Virginia at the Little League World Series in 1954.

He was the center fielder for Hampton Wythe Little League in southeast Virginia. The team didn’t make it very far, losing in the first round, 4-2, to eventual runner-up California.

But the memory stuck with Royce. He gave Michael a baseball used in the tournament and Alan a program. On one of the pages, Little League founder Carl Stotz is seen giving the Virginia team a pep talk after their loss. It isn’t pictured, but moments later, Cy Young stepped in the dugout to console the kids, too.



Carl Stotz consoles the 1954 Virginia Little League World Series team. Royce Bowden, the father of 2019 coach Alan Bowden and player Michael Bowden, is center listening to Stotz. (Bowden family photo)



The Loudoun South American Little League team at Lamade Stadium. Alan Bowden is at the center of the back row. Michael Bowden is second from left in the front row. (Little League International)



The Hampton Wythe Little League team at the 1954 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. Royce Bowden is the second from left in the first row. (Bowden family photo)

On some of Alan and Michael’s summer trips to Williamsport, the two visited Original Field, the official home of Little League until 1958 and the field where Royce’s Hampton Wythe team played in 1954.

“We walked on the field together,” Alan said. “I never ever dreamed that my kid would be playing in the Little League World Series, too."

