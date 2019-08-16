

Wide receiver Robert Davis is making a case to be included on the Redskins' final 53-man roster. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

There are 90 players on the Washington Redskins at the moment, but for many, their dreams of making an NFL roster will be destroyed in two weeks.

The cutdown to a 53-man roster looms on Aug. 31, meaning a little less than half of the team’s current players will have a chance to remain in Washington as it prepares for its Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

But some players who entered training camp with an outside chance at a roster spot have made a recent push to be included in the final 53. Wide receiver Robert Davis stands out the most, as he continues to make plays on the practice field and in preseason games — including an electrifying 55-yard touchdown catch from rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins in Thursday’s loss to the Bengals.

Davis is one of the best stories of the team’s training camp, as he has recovered from tearing three ligaments (his ACL, LCL and PCL) in his knee during a camp practice last year. At the time of the injury, he had been in the mix to make the team, but this year, the wide receivers group is more crowded. The Redskins added two rookie receivers in April’s draft. Is there room for Davis?

Much of the roster is set, but there are a handful of spots still open. With training camp over and two of the team’s four preseason games completed, here’s our updated prediction of the Redskins’ final 53-man roster.

(Note: Players are listed in alphabetical order by position group.)

Quarterback (3): Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum, Colt McCoy

Nothing has changed with the quarterbacks, although there is some concern over the fact that McCoy’s injury is lingering much longer than expected. Remember, the Redskins were talking about getting him back if the team made the playoffs last season, but he hasn’t even been available for a preseason game yet. McCoy’s injury is starting to bring some doubt into whether he’ll be around, but it would be a bit of a surprise for him not to make the roster. Keenum and Haskins aren’t going anywhere.

Running back (4): Derrius Guice, Samaje Perine, Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson

These four were locks heading into training camp, and nothing has happened to change that. Byron Marshall would make it if the team decides to keep five backs. Shaun Wilson was making a name for himself, especially in the return game, before being carted off with an ankle injury Thursday against the Bengals.

Wide receiver (7): Robert Davis, Josh Doctson, Kelvin Harmon, Terry McLaurin, Trey Quinn, Paul Richardson, Cam Sims

Davis is the new addition here, and so far he has played well enough to make this team. But receiver is a numbers game position. Would the organization keep seven instead of six, particularly if they keep three quarterbacks and have some depth concerns at other spots? Davis, however, keeps running past defenders and making plays. He’s been the most dynamic receiver in the two preseason games, with touchdown catches of 46 and 55 yards. For a team that needs playmakers, can they afford to cut a guy who keeps making them?

Tight end (3): Vernon Davis, Jordan Reed, Jeremy Sprinkle

These three are clearly the top tight ends on the roster, but their limitations remain. They’re effective pass catchers who leave something to be desired as blockers. There doesn’t seem to be enough room, however, to keep a blocking tight end like Matt Flanagan.

Offensive line (9): Tony Bergstrom, Geron Christian, Ereck Flowers, Wes Martin, Morgan Moses, Donald Penn, Ross Pierschbacher, Chase Roullier, Brandon Scherff

The Trent Williams scenario throws a wrench into all of this, and no one is certain whether he’ll remain in Washington for the 2019 season. He’s currently on the reserve/did not report list, and that’s where we’ll leave him for now. That means Donald Penn makes the roster. Tackle Corey Robinson is on the bubble if the team decides it wants to keep another tackle, but he hasn’t shown a ton.

Defensive line (5): Jonathan Allen, Caleb Brantley, Matt Ioannidis, Daron Payne, Tim Settle

This group is set, but depth began to be somewhat of a concern Thursday. Brantley has been dealing with a foot injury and Settle left the game with a sore knee. JoJo Wicker seems to be the next man up, but isn’t likely to make the 53.

Linebacker (9): Ryan Anderson, Jordan Brailford, Jon Bostic, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Josh Harvey-Clemons, Cole Holcomb, Ryan Kerrigan, Cassanova McKinzy, Montez Sweat

Depth issues also prevail here, with Hamilton (chest) and Holcomb (shoulder) missing the Bengals games with injuries. The inside has been a little shorthanded since the team released Mason Foster. Brailford has been on the physically unable to perform list due to a groin injury, but coaches like him. No one else, however, has stepped up and proved they deserve a spot.

Cornerback (6): Josh Norman, Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau, Greg Stroman, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Jimmy Moreland

This is another position where the numbers game will catch up to some guys. There’s quality and depth throughout this group, making it easy to justify keeping as many as seven players, even if six remains more likely. Danny Johnson becomes the odd man out in this scenario, simply because he remains on the physically unable to perform list. That’s a way to keep him from other teams if he still isn’t ready in two weeks.

Safety (4): Troy Apke, Landon Collins, Deshazor Everett, Montae Nicholson

This foursome is simple. Jeremy Reaves has made some noise, but the Redskins are unlikely to keep five safeties. These are clearly the top four.

Special teams (3): K Dustin Hopkins, LS Nick Sundberg, P Tress Way

Hopkins didn’t have the best day Thursday with a missed extra point and a missed field goal, but these three aren’t going anywhere.

