In 1996, when Sue Bird was 15 years old, she piled into a car with her AAU basketball coach and some teammates. The group drove from New York to Philadelphia to watch an iconic U.S. women’s basketball team face China in an exhibition game at the Palestra in advance of the Atlanta Olympics.

Bird was already a star on the rise, and she had thought about what the rest of her basketball career would look like. The Long Island native couldn’t quite envision playing in Europe after college, which was the primary professional option for women before the WNBA formed. Bird’s long-term goal, however, was crystallized that night.

“That’s when I really connected that the end-all-be-all for me was going to be the Olympics,” Bird said in a recent interview. “If I could make an Olympic team, then I’ve achieved something. That was the ultimate goal.”

Bird is now a four-time Olympian going for an unprecedented fifth gold medal next year alongside U.S. teammate Diana Taurasi. Bird and Taurasi have already established their on-court legacies. Now, as the 2020 Games approach, they are seeking to leave a different mark.

The pair are the minds behind a new training schedule for U.S. women’s basketball, announced in late July. The new plan is designed to benefit the program in two ways: by increasing practice time, and by generating greater exposure for American women’s basketball. The new schedule should allow WNBA players to stay in the United States and practice together during the offseason, buttressing the American dynasty in an increasingly competitive international environment. It will feature five week-long training sessions — double the amount of time the team has averaged in past Olympic years. What’s more, it was players who initiated conversations with USA Basketball about bolstering training efforts — a first for the program.

“I think USA Basketball never thought this was an option,” Bird said. “All this was was players saying something to USA Basketball that they probably would have wanted to do for many years, but because we all went overseas, they never really thought it would be an option. We were just opening the door.”

The new arrangement comes at an explosive moment for women’s sports, following the Americans’ victory in soccer’s Women’s World Cup — in which Megan Rapinoe, Bird’s girlfriend, took center stage — amid a lawsuit against their soccer federation. The new schedule, developed by USA Basketball in partnership with Bird and Taurasi, is the latest example of elite female athletes developing a more vocal relationship with their sport’s governing bodies, although in this case, the dynamic was less contentious.



Sue Bird (right) will be seeking her fifth gold medal in the 2020 Olympics. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“We hadn’t done this program for a long time, so I’m not sure I thought it was possible until Sue and Diana mentioned it,” said U.S. Women’s National Team Director Carol Callan. “And then it just built length. It was not just Sue and Diana, the two veterans, but then there were some players who were in the prime of their earnings career who said, ‘Yeah, I’d like to do this too,’ and then all of a sudden, it became very possible.”

Taurasi and Bird will be joined by six players — Sylvia Fowles, Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics, Nneka Ogwumike, Chelsea Gray, A’ja Wilson and Skylar Diggins-Smith — for the training sessions. Other players from the national team pool will also have the opportunity to join the core group as their schedules allow.

The court time and corresponding compensation is enough to give players the option to stay in the U.S. during the WNBA offseason. USA Basketball would not confirm the financial arrangements, but the Associated Press reported that players would earn $2,000 a day for the 35 days of training, excluding World Cup competition. Hotel rooms, airfare, meals and travel accommodations will also be provided for players during the camps. Other players, who can earn up to 15 times their WNBA salary overseas, will opt to maintain their contracts with international teams.

“It’s a great time for us to finally get together and actually have time to [work out] together as a team,” Delle Donne wrote in an email. “It’s a schedule that isn’t as grueling as overseas, and will allow players to rest their bodies properly.”

USA Basketball is also organizing between six and eight exhibition games to boost fan interest, pitting the women’s national team against top college programs. Similar college tours were adopted before the 1996, 2000 and 2008 Olympics, but lucrative overseas options, player injuries and inconsistent schedules across multiple governing bodies prevented a comprehensive schedule from taking root.



U.S. players celebrate during the FIBA World Cup semifinal match against Belgium in 2018. (Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images)

The men’s and women’s national teams have typically received the same amount of training time in Olympic years, according to USA Basketball: roughly two and a half weeks of camp, with five or six exhibition games leading up to the Opening Ceremonies.

The biggest difference in practice time for the two teams comes before the FIBA World Cup. The men’s team generally has a few weeks to train with its 12-member roster before the fall competition. Because of the timing of the WNBA playoffs in the fall, the women’s final roster has not assembled until about a day before the first game in recent years. The U.S. women have still won 10 gold medals in World Cup competitions, the most of any team.

“You know what’s made us winning all these gold medals so impressive?” said Bird, who has a combined eight gold medals between the World Cup and Olympics. “The fact that we don’t practice. I can honestly say it’s some of the most uncomfortable basketball you play because your role is never truly defined. You just learned the plays three days ago. You don’t really know your teammates that well, and yet we find ways to make it work against teams that are training for months.”

Bird acknowledged that the talent level of other national teams hasn’t always been equal to that of the United States, but she said that in later rounds of the tournament, the competition is “no joke.”

“People just assume we beat everybody by a billion,” Bird said. “No. Just last year we played against Belgium in the semis [of the World Cup] and struggled. Does Belgium have the talent level we have? Absolutely not. But they’re a really good team that plays really well together, and we’re never that.”

The International Basketball Federation announced a new competition system that will take effect this year and will make the new practice schedule more effective. All participating countries will shut down their professional leagues for windows in November and February, which will allow players to compete with their national teams in smaller tournaments before the World Cup and Olympics. U.S. players who will be overseas, such as Brittney Griner, will also be able to temporarily join the roster.



Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird discussed ways to help women's basketball gain momentum, which led to a new training program for the U.S. women's team. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Beyond increased preparation time, players hope the new national team schedule will increase visibility for the team and sport. The changes were born out of conversations between Bird and Taurasi, Bird said, as the two brainstormed ways for women’s basketball to gain momentum.

“Whether it’s the 15-year-old boy on Instagram telling us to stay in the kitchen and that we suck, or the people on TV saying we don’t have the revenue, they’re basically telling us we have no value,” Bird said. “But then we’ll turn around and a major company like Nike will pay us money to endorse their products. Clearly, we do have value. What I think happens is the WNBA isn’t able to really capitalize and be successful because we do go dark for so long.”

The college and international exhibition games offer an attempt to remedy that by keeping WNBA players visible and competing in the United States year-round. USA Basketball said it is still finalizing details with the participating schools.

For Bird and Taurasi, the new training schedule should provide better preparation before their final Olympics, so fans “see an amazing product on the floor,” similar to the one Bird witnessed as a 15-year-old AAU player.

“It’s safe to say this Olympics will be the last time we put on the USA jersey,” said the 39-year-old Bird. “Because we are at the end of our careers and we’re not overseas, we’re available and taking [our schedule] this way.”

“Women’s sports are at a very unique place in time right now, in a good way. And I think as women’s basketball players, we want to leave our mark.”

