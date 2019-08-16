

Running backs, for the second straight year, will dominate the top of the first round in fantasy football drafts, particularly those that use a point-per-reception, or PPR, scoring system. The first five picks in aggregated 12-team PPR mock drafts are rushers, as are six of the first seven selections. That puts a lot of pressure on owners with the No. 1 overall pick; pick wrong, and the drop-off at the position might be too much to overcome.

So, who is the right call here? Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott have all been listed as the No. 1 player at the position by at least one of the dozens of experts featured at Fantasy Pros, while Le’Veon Bell also got some play as the No. 1 overall pick among the 1,834 fantasy football mock drafts conducted at Fantasy Football Calculator between Aug. 10 and Aug. 12.

Here are the top choices, ranked from least risky to most risky. Our beginner’s guide will help you determine how to supplement your first-round pick in subsequent rounds. And don’t miss our comprehensive fantasy rankings, with seasonal and weekly point projections.

1. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (362 projected points in PPR leagues in 2019)

Barkley did not disappoint in his rookie year. The 6-foot, 233-pound bruiser from Penn State led the league in yards from scrimmage (2,028), scoring 15 total touchdowns (11 rushing, four receiving), earning offensive rookie of the year honors and recording the most fantasy points at the position in 2018. He did all that despite playing behind an offensive line that ranked 29th for run blocking and 20th for pass blocking last season, per Football Outsiders.

The game charters at Pro Football Focus believe that offensive front should improve in 2019, but New York’s offense will still feature either an aging Eli Manning or rookie Daniel Jones under center, and won’t feature Odell Beckham Jr. — the disgruntled wideout was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

To some, that move was a red flag, but it paves the way for Barkley to again get a lion’s share of the offensive opportunities. In 2018, only Elliott received a higher share of his team’s total opportunities (rushes plus targets) than Barkley.

2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (342 projected points in PPR leagues in 2019)

McCaffrey is an every-down back who was on the field for 966 snaps last season, per Football Outsiders, the most among running backs. And that despite playing just 10 snaps in a meaningless Week 17 contest against the New Orleans Saints. The net result: 1,098 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, along with 107 receptions for 867 yards and six touchdowns, setting an NFL record for most receptions by a running back in a season.

It also sounds like the Panthers want to optimize his talents even more this season.

“The goal is to cut down on his plays, but we’re not going to take away his touches,” Coach Ron Rivera said, via the Charlotte Observer. “We want the ball in Christian’s hands. When he’s on the field, there’s no reason for him to be a decoy or be a swing guy.

“That’s what [offensive coordinator] Norv [Turner] wants to do. He basically said that the other day when he talked to you guys: We don’t want to take away the touches. What we want to do is take away the excess plays that he doesn’t have to be out there.”

Only Elliott (381) and Barkley (352) had more touches than McCaffrey (326) in 2018.

3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (338 projected points in PPR leagues in 2019)

Mark Ingram was suspended for the first four games of 2018 for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs, opening the door for Kamara to be the lead back. The second-year pro did not disappoint. Kamara produced 611 yards from scrimmage with six total touchdowns in that span, resulting in 33 points per game in PPR leagues. The next 13 weeks, with Ingram active on the roster, were still productive but showed an obvious drop-off: 981 yards from scrimmage with 12 total touchdowns for 19.6 PPR points per game.

Ingram, however, signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason, giving Kamara more room to flourish. Sure, he will have Latavius Murray on the roster as a backup, but the 29-year-old veteran shouldn’t be much of a threat to Kamara’s workload.

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (311 projected points in PPR leagues in 2019)

Elliott led the league in touches (381) in 2018 and was second in 2016 (354). In 2017, he was suspended six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, but still averaged 26.8 touches in the 10 games he played, good enough for second overall. He’s also becoming a bigger part of the team’s passing game. Elliott saw just 8.4 percent of his team’s targets in 2016, but that has quickly increased to 18.4 percent in 2018, the fourth most among running backs last season behind McCaffrey, Barkley and Kamara. Only Amari Cooper saw more love from quarterback Dak Prescott among Cowboys pass catchers. In other words, if Elliott is on the field, he is going to get a lot of action.



Ezekiel Elliott catches a pas for a 38-yard touchdown.

But therein lies the problem: Elliott is holding out for a new contract, and the team is preparing to start the season without him. Team owner Jerry Jones has been hyping fourth-round draft pick Tony Pollard, and the team also signed seven-year veteran Alfred Morris to a one-year deal earlier this month.

“He looks confident out there,” Jones said about Pollard. “We know he’s inordinately understanding of what he does and can do. We’ve seen him do it, we know he’s capable of, if he really needs to, carrying the whole load.”

5. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals (290 projected points in PPR leagues in 2019)

Johnson set a career-low in yards per touch (4.5) in 2018, but the arrival of new head coach Kliff Kingsbury could have Johnson back in Pro Bowl form. Kingsbury’s heavy passing attack will force opposing defenses to spread the field, creating space for Johnson both when he rushes the ball and when he catches passes out of the backfield. The latter should be a renewed focus for Johnson and the Cardinals, as he was targeted just 76 times last year despite catching two-thirds of his targets while forcing 27 missed tackles after the catch in 2016, per Pro Football Focus.

Plus, Arizona has one of the easiest schedules in 2019 in terms of defenses faced, per Sharp Football Stats, with only one fearsome defense to contend with during the first 11 weeks of the season.

6. Le’Veon Bell, New York Jets (251 projected points in PPR leagues in 2019)

(The perfect draft slots Bell as the sixth running back taken but seventh overall pick, behind receiver DeAndre Hopkins.)

Since 2013, his first year in the league, Le’Veon Bell is behind only wideout and former teammate Antonio Brown in fantasy points per game among skill players (21.9).

However, Bell hasn’t played football since the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs, and he signed with a team, the New York Jets, whose head coach, Adam Gase, reportedly didn’t want him. Even putting that aside, Gase has told reporters he plans to manage Bell’s workload in 2019.

“I think we’ll start early to where he’ll get a certain amount of reps that we use. I mean, he is a veteran running back, he plays a position that’s very physical. You can wear a guy out with too many rushes, too many touches, too many snaps, too many practice snaps. We’ll keep an eye on that,” Gase said, via the New York Daily News. “I’ve always felt like I have a good feel of when a guy is either fatigued or we’re heading in a direction of maybe we’re wearing him down.”

Then there is the concern over Gase’s coaching style, which could also limit Bell’s reps. During Gase’s tenure coaching the Miami Dolphins, his team ranked last (2016), 24th and last again (2018) in plays per drive during score-neutral situations (plus or minus seven points). Bell’s former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, ranked seventh, fifth and 18th, respectively, during those three seasons.

