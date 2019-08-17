

Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham and his team had a cool surprise for one its players this week, and recruited the help of Navy football to pull it off. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

The centuries-old Naval Academy credo states, “Don’t give up the ship.” Unless it’s a scholarship, that is.

Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo and his team helped Utah award one of its players a scholarship. And for good reason.

Niumatalolo’s son, Ali’i, spent his first two seasons as a walk-on with the Utah Utes, playing linebacker as a freshman and fullback as a sophomore. Now in his third season with the defending Pac-12 South champions, Niumatalolo is converting to tight end. This week his hard work and dedication paid off.

In a video posted on the Utah football Twitter page, Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham is shown addressing his team when he tells them he has to show them video from a “good friend” who happens to be Navy’s head coach.

“What’s up, Utah?” Niumatalolo begins as his players stand behind him at their practice field nestled along the Severn River. “This is Coach Niumatalolo from the United States Naval Academy. We know that you boys are there grinding. But so are we here at the United States Naval Academy. We’re grinding. Want to wish you guys the best of luck this season. Go Navy! Beat everybody! Go Utah! Beat everybody!”

Niumatalolo and the rest of the Midshipmen then chant “Utes” as they make a "U" by placing their thumbs together with their index fingers pointing upward.

[Navy football has new marching orders: More veggies]

“Oh, wait a minute. I just forgot one other thing I was going to say,” Niumatalolo says. “Ali’i, my son, congratulations on getting your scholarship!”

The Utah football team immediately erupts in celebration and surrounds Ali’i at his seat.

The special and viral moment came the same day the Maryland football team surprised one of its walk-ons, linebacker Bruce Miller, with a scholarship of his own at the Baltimore Ravens preseason game Thursday night.

Ali’i, who appeared in 21 games the last two seasons, was a two-year team captain at Broadneck High School in Annapolis. He helped lead the Bruins to a Maryland 4A East title in 2015 before committing to Boise State. He eventually decommitted from the Broncos and chose to play close to his brother, Va’a, who redshirted as a walk-on for Brigham Young in 2011 before serving on a Mormon mission. He continued to play for the Cougars from 2014 to 2017 and is now a graduate assistant working as an offensive intern at the University of Hawaii, his father’s alma mater.

More college sports:

A college football coach wants his unpaid players to donate to the school’s booster club

He spoke for Maryland football players after a teammate’s death. His next field: Politics.

The Ohio State University wants to trademark its favorite word: ‘The’