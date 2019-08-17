

With 570 assists, Natasha Cloud became the Mystics' all-time leader in the category Friday at Minnesota. (Nick Wass)

The Washington Mystics’ de facto slogan all season has been “Run it back,” a phrase adopted in the offseason meant to indicate the team’s desire to return to the WNBA finals. Those three words were turned into a hashtag for social media and slapped across T-shirts for players to wear throughout the summer, serving as a constant reminder for a team with a singular focus.

On Friday in Minnesota, the Mystics took their first step toward achieving that goal. With an 86-79 win over the Minnesota Lynx that also served as its fifth consecutive victory, Washington (19-7) became the first team in the WNBA to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

“I think that’s the earliest we’ve done that in franchise history,” Mystics Coach-General Manager Mike Thibault said after the game. “So that’s fun.”

With that bit of business out of the way and the Mystics preparing for the last eight games of the regular season, starting with a 3 p.m. home matchup Sunday against Indiana (9-16), their true aim of clinching the postseason’s top seed remains the same. They’re a game ahead of second-place Connecticut.

That the team is in good position to take the top seed is one of a handful of markers that distinguishes this Mystics team from last year’s runner-up. But one of the most important signifiers of Washington’s solidity is how well they’ve weathered injuries.

Friday was the Mystics’ third straight game without all-star guard Kristi Toliver, who has a contusion on her right knee and will miss Sunday’s game against the Fever as well, per Thibault. Toliver’s importance doesn’t just lie in her team-high six assists per game or the fact that she’s the second-best scorer on the team, averaging 13 points per game; she’s also a player-coach on the floor and adds a steadying presence.

“Everybody feels a little extra pressure when someone like Kristi is out of the game, you feel like you have to do a little bit more,” Elena Delle Donne said. “ … It’s tough when you don’t have her out there to calm you down, especially in moments when other teams are making runs.”

Aside from the fact that Washington has a bevy of scorers this year, including Ariel Atkins, who led five scorers in double figures Friday with 18 points, Thibault credits three components as the main reasons the Mystics haven’t dropped their level without Toliver, or without the team’s top draft pick, Kiara Leslie.

Thibault drafted Leslie, a guard, specifically because the team was thin at that spot. He expects the N.C. State graduate to miss her entire rookie season due to a pair of knee surgeries.

In hers and Toliver’s stead, three players have stepped up: Aerial Powers, the guard Washington acquired last season in a trade who’s been starting in Toliver’s place; Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, the reserve guard who’s grown more consistent and dependable this year; and Natasha Cloud, the starting point guard who hasn’t missed a game this season, leads the team with 32.3 minutes per game and has been playing through a nasty cold throughout the past week.

On Friday, Cloud dished eight assists and became the Mystics’ all-time assists leader with 570, passing Alana Beard’s mark of 563.

“I’m a mid-major kid from a small town in Pennsylvania, so I’m just really humbled and blessed,” Cloud said.

In the frontcourt, two major differences from last season have kept Washington afloat through Delle Donne’s early-season knee issues and a broken nose, which have cost her three games this season: Emma Meesseman, who returned to the roster this year after sitting out the 2018 season, and Tianna Hawkins.

The difference Meesseman makes is obvious. She averages 12.5 points per game, third best on the team behind Delle Done (18.7 points) and Toliver, and is a lethally efficient big who can shoot the three. The Belgian is exactly what the Mystics were missing last year during the finals when they couldn’t keep pace with Seattle’s scorers.

But Hawkins’s presence has also altered the team’s DNA. After losing 20 pounds at the start of last season, the Maryland graduate has worked on her fitness even more this year after focusing on both her three-point shot and midrange jumper during the offseason. She honed her game over the winter both working out in Washington with Delle Donne and with a stint in a South Korean league that fostered meaningful growth in two different ways — the league is known for its intense focus on conditioning, and her team played in a fluid offense not unlike Washington’s current setup.

Now, Hawkins is averaging 9.2 points per game, a career-high, and shooting 52.1 percent from the floor, her best in five years with the Mystics.

“My question to coach at the end of last season was, ‘Well, what happens when Emma comes back?’” Hawkins said of her teammate who plays her same position. “He said ‘Give me a reason to keep you on the floor.’ I was like, ‘Alright. Say no more.’”

Washington’s depth this year, from players such Hawkins and Walker-Kimbrough who have improved their games, to additions such as Powers and Meesseman, all make Thibault feel like this team is better equipped to deal with the injuries that partially derailed the Mystics in last year’s playoffs. Washington’s players and coaches alike agree the team wasn’t ready to contend with a polished roster like Seattle last year — but Delle Donne’s bone bruise, Sanders’s hand injury and Meesseman’s absence altogether made a title run even more difficult.

“When you have Aerial Powers and Emma and people like that playing like they are, we're way better equipped,” Thibault said. ” … To have some depth, it’s a nice feeling as a coach.”

Said Cloud, “To clinch playoffs, we’re taking care of business. This is where we want to be, this is where we said we were going to be at the beginning of the season, and we’re trying to run it back.”

