Jay Gruden wasn’t excited to talk about injuries as the team returned to practice Sunday after a pair of off-days, reminding media that he is not currently required to give injury report details like during the regular season. The Washington Redskins coach then spent much of his post-practice session being asked about injuries anyway.

“Everybody’s okay and getting better,” Gruden said at the outset. “That took away all the questions, didn’t it?”

The team made it through Thursday’s 23-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals fairly healthy. Shaun Wilson, who was carted off the field with an ankle issue, had the only major injury.

Quarterback Colt McCoy did not practice Sunday and his situation seems more serious by the day. Gruden again acknowledged that they rushed him back too soon trying to prepare for a possible playoff run and the broken leg that required multiple surgeries still isn’t right. There’s a possibility he won’t be ready until two or three weeks into the season, though there is no time frame, Gruden said.

Defensive lineman Tim Settle exited with a knee injury, but he was at practice working in the rehab area. That stage is typically a sign that someone is progressing and is able to do specific unpadded work. Fellow defensive lineman Caleb Brantley (shoulder), Danny Johnson (knee), Bryce Love (knee) and receiver Paul Richardson (leg) were all in the rehab area during practice. Richardson’s absence was mostly precautionary.

Cornerback Fabian Moreau did not practice in what was the newest development on the injury front. Gruden said it was an ankle sprain, but declined to elaborate on the severity. He was not forced from the game due to the injury.

Things were looking up for the defense as the thin inside linebacker corps got Shaun Dion Hamilton and Cole Holcomb back on the field. Both Hamilton (chest) and Holcomb (shoulder) were held out of the Bengals game, but both were on the field in pads and participating Sunday. The Redskins signed undrafted rookie free agent Gary Johnson to help the numbers at the position as it was already thin before those two injuries.

Any mention of injuries is a delicate situation for the Redskins these days, as complaints have arisen about their medical staff. Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams continues to hold out of camp, in part, due to his displeasure with a growth on his scalp being misdiagnosed.

“I have faith in the trainers and the doctors,” Gruden said. “That’s all you can do and then the players have to buy in and do what they have to do to get ready. Some of these injuries take time; there’s no rhyme or reason. Look around the league, some ankle sprains last a week, some last six weeks, some last eight weeks and then it could be a different degree. … So, it’s up to the players to do the work, the doctors to give them the direction, and the trainers to work them. And I feel like we have a good enough staff to do that.”

Third preseason game plan

Some teams choose to play their expected starters for three quarters in the third preseason game, but it doesn’t look like Gruden will follow that plan. His philosophy is to have them out there for about a quarter and a half or the first half at most. Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins could get more time with the first team this week.

