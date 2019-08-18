

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 18: Washington Mystics forward Aerial Powers reacts after making one of her team-high four three-pointers as the Mystics set a WNBA record with 18 overall in a blowout win over Indiana. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Having already secured their spot in the playoffs and set a record for 20-point wins in a WNBA season with 11, the first-place Washington Mystics, possessors of the best offense in the WNBA and an MVP candidate in Elena Delle Donne, decided to pad their stats a little Sunday afternoon.

The Mystics made a league record 18 three-pointers at Entertainment and Sports Arena en route to a rollicking 107-68 win over the Indiana Fever. The barrage began in the third quarter when Ariel Atkins pulled up for a 24-footer, and from there, Washington hit five more threes in a row — two each from Delle Donne and Aerial Powers and another from Atkins.

Natasha Cloud then interrupted the streak with a pesky layup before Shatori Walker-Kimbrough got things back on track with another deep ball. After that, the Mystics (20-7) played as if they had unlocked a cheat code in a video game. Washington’s 36-point outburst in the third was a season high for a quarter.

“Might as well. Why not?” Mystics Coach-General Manager Mike Thibault said after learning his team had set the record. “We just told LaToya [Sanders] she had a tough day because she's the only one on our team who didn't take a three. You know, the world looks really good when you're making shots.”

Washington shot 48.7 percent from the field, including 46.2 percent (18 for 39) from three, and recorded 30 assists, including eight from Cloud.

Sanders was indeed the only player on the roster who didn’t attempt a deep ball; the center has taken two threes in her seven-year WNBA career (making one) and so ardently loathes shooting from deep that she doesn’t even participate when the team shoots half-court shots for money at the end of every practice.

She and Kim Mestdagh, a reserve guard who played just over six minutes, were the only players on the roster not to make a three.

“[Thibault] didn’t even have to say it. The first thing he said when he came in the locker room was ‘[LaToya], we need to change your game a little bit.’ I already knew what he was talking about — I am not shooting no threes,” Sanders said, laughing and punctuating her statement with shakes of her head. “I’ll let everybody else have that. It’s just not something I like doing. … They’re always like, ‘Oh, but you’re so close!’ I know. But that little half step changes everything. I’m okay. Was it a record? Oh, it was? Well, see, I’m on that roster, so I’m a part of that anyway.”

There was plenty of three-pointers to go around without Sanders taking a shot.

Atkins and Powers had a team-high four apiece, but it was Shey Peddy who broke the record with 81 seconds remaining when she let a long ball fly from 28 feet out.

Both Powers and Atkins thought Peddy was the perfect person to enter the Mystics into league record books, both because it’s 30-year-old Peddy’s first year in the WNBA after many attempts to make it onto a roster and because she symbolizes the team’s depth. Peddy joined the Mystics franchise as a replacement player when Emma Meesseman went overseas, was appointed to the coaching staff when Meesseman returned and is playing for Washington on a seven-day contract while both Kiara Leslie (left knee surgery) and Kristi Toliver (right knee contusion) are out.

“Like I said at the beginning of the season, we’re a versatile team from top to bottom,” Atkins said. “There’s not one thing that anybody can’t do. … We’re just balanced. It’s extremely fun to play on a team like that. Got to find a way to guard us.”

But even Atkins wasn’t quite aware of just how dominant the Mystics were from deep.

“Threes? Six threes in a row?” Atkins asked of the third-quarter blitz. “Oh. Dang. Well, they’re a team that packs the paint, so it ends up having people open on the backside, and — got to knock down the shot. We did that today. We shot well today.”

Delle Donne led the team with 25 points on 7-for-10 shooting. She missed just one of her four three-point attempts and had a team-high nine rebounds as well as four assists as she continues her MVP-type campaign. Atkins had 14, and Powers, playing in Toliver’s place in the starting lineup, added 19. Every active Mystics player scored.

Washington has a bit of a break before games at Chicago on Friday and at home against New York on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the WNBA playoff picture should continue to take shape. Second-place Connecticut (19-8) clinched its playoff berth with a 78-68 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday, while the Mystics’ win dropped ninth-place Indiana (9-17) even further behind eighth-place Phoenix (12-13), which would be the last team through to the postseason if the regular season ended Sunday.

But for now, none of that is the Mystics’ concern.

“When you shoot 39 threes, make 18 of them and you have 30 assists for the game, Coach has to be pretty happy,” Thibault said. “They’ve earned their couple days off.”