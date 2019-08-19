

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott is training in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, amid a contract holdout that started at the beginning of training camp. (Patrick Semansky)

Dallas Cowboys holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott didn’t find anything to laugh about when Jerry Jones joked, ‘Zeke who?’ after a preseason game Saturday.

The Cowboys’ owner made the comment following rookie running back Tony Pollard’s impressive outing in Dallas’ 14-10 victory against the Los Angeles Rams. Down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Elliott is training during a contract holdout, the two-time Pro Bowl player apparently was miffed.

“I didn’t think it was funny, and neither did Zeke — we actually thought it was disrespectful,” Elliott’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen on Monday.

Jones did turn to a camera after his joke and said “we’re just having a little fun” before clarifying that Pollard, who had five carries for 42 yards and a touchdown Saturday, would be complementing Elliott rather than replacing him.

“If he goes out there and he plays to that level he’s going to be [at] for the next several weeks, he’s going to be right in the middle of it early,” Jones said of Pollard. “That will really complement what we’re doing with Zeke, not replace [him]. Nobody is getting cute here — certainly be a great complement to have a great running game where I can picture those guys [having] success at the same time out there really giving the defense some fits.”

Pollard, a fourth-round pick out of Memphis, averaged 6.8 yards during a college career in which he was never the primary ballcarrier. Jones has praised his work throughout training camp, which might partially be to minimize any concerns about Elliott’s absence, but reporters also have been impressed with his performances during practice.

Elliott, who has led the NFL with 4,048 rushing yards since he joined the league in 2016, reportedly won’t play in 2019 without a new deal. The 24-year-old is under contract through 2020. Under his current contract, the Cowboys are set to pay him $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020.

