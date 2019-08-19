

Conor McGregor is in the news again, and once again it has nothing to do with anything he’s done in the octagon (a place he’s been only once since November 2016). Last week, TMZ published a video that appeared to show McGregor punching an older man in the face after he turned down a shot of McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey, an April incident that led to an Irish police investigation that reportedly still is ongoing.

Sean Rice, owner of the Salty Shamrock Irish Pub in Apollo Beach, Fla., was not amused. Rice hails from Omagh in County Tyrone in Northern Ireland and was dismayed to see an Irishman act in such a brutish fashion, so he decided that Proper No. Twelve would have no place in his bar and discarded his remaining bottles by flushing their contents down the toilet.

“Due to the recent cowardly and appalling behavior of the so-called Irish professional fighter Conor McGregor, the Salty Shamrock Irish Pub will no longer carry his product nor associate its business with his name,” Rice wrote Friday on Facebook. “We will discard his whiskey in a fashion thats only fitting to his behavior. I challenge every Irish bar owner to do the same! He is not a true representative of the Irish people.”

Posted by Sean Rice on Friday, August 16, 2019

“Sorry folks, that’s just how I felt about a so-called Irishman punching an old man in a bar,” Rice says at the end of the video. “Disgusting behavior. Slainte, see ya!”

Proper No. Twelve launched in September 2018 and reportedly has sold well despite middling reviews, with one critique saying it featured “notes of turpentine interlaced with the musk from a crowded, poorly-maintained Turkish bathhouse sauna.” McGregor has had time to focus on his whiskey business because he hasn’t done much actual fighting in recent years apart from his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 and a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last October.

After TMZ aired the pub video last week, UFC President Dana White called it a “pretty bad” look but seemed to suggest McGregor simply is biding his time until he returns to the cage.

