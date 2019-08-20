

Baker Mayfield has thoughts on this year’s draft. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield has won at just about every stop in his football career. He won a Texas state title in high school. He won enough games to get Oklahoma into the College Football Playoff in two of his three years as the Sooners’ starter and won the Sugar Bowl in the one non-playoff season. He won the Heisman Trophy. He won seven games as an NFL rookie with the Browns, a team that never wins. It’s very impressive, all this winning.

Daniel Jones, conversely, has done much less winning. He was barely recruited out of high school and seemed destined for Princeton before Duke stepped in. In his three years as a college starter, the Blue Devils went to two minor bowl games and won both. That’s pretty good for Duke, and the Giants used the sixth pick of this year’s draft on Jones.

Mayfield has some thoughts on that decision.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” he told GQ’s Clay Skipper in a story published Tuesday. “Blows my mind.”

“Some people overthink it,” Mayfield continued. “That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

He isn’t wrong, but it’s not like Mayfield has done all that winning by himself. Here’s a look at talent surrounding him at Oklahoma during his three years as starter in the form of his offensive teammates who were drafted by NFL teams.

2019 NFL draft: WR Marquise Brown (first round, 57 receptions for OU in 2017), OT Cody Ford (second round, four starts for OU in 2017), OT Bobby Evans (third round, 26 starts for OU in 2016-17), G Dru Samia (fourth round, 34 starts for OU in 2015-17), G Ben Powers (fourth round, 22 starts for OU in 2016-17), RB Rodney Anderson (sixth round, 1,161 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns for OU in 2017).

2018 NFL draft: OT Orlando Brown (third round, 40 starts for OU in 2015-17), TE Mark Andrews (third round, 112 receptions, 1,765 yards, 22 touchdowns for OU in 2015-17).

2017 NFL draft: RB Joe Mixon (second round, 2,027 rushing yards, 894 receiving yards, 26 total TDS at OU in 2015-16), WR Dede Westbrook (fourth round, 126 receptions, 2,208 yards, 21 TDs for OU in 2015-16), RB Samaje Perine (fourth round, 2,409 rushing yards, 28 rushing TDs for OU in 2015-16).

2016 NFL draft: WR Sterling Shepard (second round, 86 receptions, 1,211 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns for OU in 2015).

Conversely, here’s a look at the Duke offensive players who played alongside Jones during his time as the Blue Devils’ starting quarterback (2016 to 2018) and then were drafted.

2019 NFL draft: None.

2018 NFL draft: None.

2017 NFL draft: None.

Oklahoma went 34-6 over Mayfield’s three seasons, for good reason: He starred alongside 12 players who eventually were drafted by the NFL. Duke went 17-19 during Jones’s three seasons as starter even though he was basically all the Blue Devils had on offense.

This isn’t to say that Mayfield isn’t impressively talented on his own, but rather to point out the constellation of stars surrounding him in college. Nevertheless, he seems to place an inordinate amount of stock in a star quarterback’s singular power to will his team to victory.

“Either you have a history of winning and being that guy for your team,” he told GQ, “or you don’t.”

Easy for him to say.

