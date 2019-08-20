

Activision Blizzard Esports announced Tuesday the sale of two new franchise spots in Los Angeles and Florida for their upcoming city-based Call of Duty esports league, a day after the American team eUnited took first place and $800,000 in at the final World Championships held in the league’s previous model.

Misfits Gaming, a professional esports organization based in the United Kingdom, and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the holding company of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and English Premier League’s Arsenal, bought the Florida and L.A. spots respectively. ESPN has previously reported that franchises cost $25 million.

“Both ownership groups have a shared commitment to the growth of esports and building professional teams in their markets that home fans can be proud of and rally behind in the new city-based format,” said Johanna Faries, commissioner of Call of Duty esports.

[Going dark: Call of Duty esports circuit awaits Activision's next move]

Activision Blizzard has already confirmed franchise spots in New York, Toronto, Paris, Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Minnesota.

Activision Blizzard is looking to leverage its already strong foothold in the L.A. esports market. They’ll now have a total of four franchises in the city, including two in the Overwatch League.

These additions bring the total number of geo-located teams in the new Call of Duty league up to nine.

“Call of Duty is one of the most impactful titles in esports and we’re excited to take it to the next level with the new league,” said CEO and co-founder of Misfits Gaming Ben Spoont.

The new Call of Duty league, which will go into effect in 2020, is similar to the Overwatch League’s strategy. The OWL has already seen some success in the nearly two seasons they’ve played.

Initial spots for OWL franchises started at $20 million. A year later in 2018, new expansion teams were announced for between $30 million to $60 million. The Overwatch League closed on a $90 million media rights agreement with Amazon’s Twitch in 2018.

Call of Duty will face its own set of challenges in the wake of gun violence, which some blame on violent video games, and fierce competition from established esports leagues, such as League of Legends, Overwatch, Fortnite, CS:GO and Dota2.

