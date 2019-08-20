

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice didn't play in either of the team's first two preseason games. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins will be without cornerback Fabian Moreau and slot receiver Trey Quinn when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday for the third preseason game, while the availability of running back Derrius Guice remains uncertain.

Moreau missed all three practices this week with an ankle injury, which likely means increased playing time for Greg Stroman and Jimmy Moreland. Moreau was seen riding a medical scooter in the facility Tuesday afternoon.

Quinn has been practicing and said he would play if it was a regular season game. He injured his thumb during a pregame collision before the Browns game while trying to catch a punt. Quinn hopes to be available for the final preseason game against the Ravens.

“It kind of sucks, I want to get out there and play,” Quinn said. “But it’s progressing well. It should be healthy pretty soon. … This isn’t a big thing. I’d go out there and fight tomorrow with my brothers. It’s their decision to keep me out. I like reps, I love football. I don’t need them, but I want them. I get aggravated not being out there."

The status of Guice, the second-year running back who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the team’s first preseason game last year, remains uncertain. He has yet to be medically cleared for game action, but Coach Jay Gruden said he’s “pretty confident that he has a chance to go.” Gruden didn’t rule out playing Guice in Washington’s final preseason game, against the Baltimore Ravens, if he can’t play Thursday.

“It’s important for him to get a couple carries, just get the feel of getting tackled again,” Gruden said. “Would love to see that happen. Coming off an injury I don’t want the first carry for him to be against Philadelphia [in the regular-season opener]. I’d like to get him a couple carries, get a little sweat going, feel the contact and get used to getting taken to the ground, protecting the football.”

Veteran tight end Jordan Reed will be a game-time decision and wide receiver Paul Richardson “probably” won’t play.

Gruden expects the team’s starters to play about a quarter and a half against the Falcons, or, at most, the entire first half.

Defensive linemen Tim Settle (knee) and Caleb Brantley (groin) both returned to practice Tuesday in a good sign for a line that was getting thin with injuries. Gruden said Brantley participated in individual drills and Settle did a little more. Both are game-time decisions to play Thursday.

“It’s a great rotation once we get Caleb healthy and Settle back healthy,” Gruden said. “Some other guys have started to emerge a little bit, possibly a sixth or seventh guy. Those guys are fun to watch.”

Quarterback Colt McCoy remained out of practice, as expected, with complications from his broken leg that Gruden said could linger a couple of weeks into the season.

