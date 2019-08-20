

Jimmy Garoppolo has had better nights. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could pick any number of excuses for his performance Monday night in a preseason game against the Broncos. It was his first game action since Sept. 23, when he tore his left ACL in a game against the Chiefs. Denver has had one of the league’s best defenses the past few years, and San Francisco was playing without its starting center and starting right guard, who both are hurt.

Nevertheless, Garoppolo’s stat line — 1-of-6 passing, zero yards, 1 interception and a 0.0 passer rating — has to be cause for concern in the Bay Area with the regular season less than three weeks away.

Throwing off his back foot all night, Garoppolo’s first pass was knocked down. His second was intercepted:

His third pass probably should have been picked off:

Jimmy Garoppolo and third down aren’t friends right now. 0-of-2 on these tries with an INT earlier. #49ers #SFvsDEN pic.twitter.com/ffrfh5ueIF — Peter Panacy (@PeterPanacy) August 20, 2019

Garoppolo’s lone completion of his three series on the field, a screen pass to running back Matt Breida, went for no gain.

“It’s something I haven’t done in a year obviously, so I’ve got to knock the rust off,” Garoppolo said after the 49ers’ 24-15 win. “Thankfully we have a short week this week so we can bounce back quickly. First step of getting back into it.”

San Francisco visits Kansas City, site of Garoppolo’s 2018 injury, on Saturday night. It’s the 49ers’ third preseason game and likely the last one in which Garoppolo will get a chance for in-game reps before the regular season begins Sept. 8 in Tampa Bay.

The bad buzz on Garoppolo started last week when he threw five interceptions in one practice session, with the Sacramento Bee’s Chris Biderman noting that many of the picks came after the 49ers’ franchise quarterback threw off his back foot.

“It’s just getting back there and getting comfortable. Some guys don’t come back from [injury] as well,” Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “Jimmy’s been great. He’s come back and he hasn’t had any setbacks and he’s good to go. But Jimmy hasn’t played a lot of football this last year so it’s about getting him reps and putting him in different situations and letting him play as much as possible but you can’t keep all your other guys out there as much as possible too so we’re having to deal with that as we go and have him ready for Week 1.”

Considering the amount San Francisco has invested in Garoppolo, his preseason woes have to be extra concerning. Even though he had started only two games in his NFL career as Tom Brady’s backup, the 49ers acquired him midway through the 2017 season from the Patriots for a 2018 second-round pick. And after he led San Francisco to five straight wins to close out 2017, the 49ers rewarded him with a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $90 million over its first three years, at the time the largest such deal in NFL history despite his limited starting experience.

But then came the injury in Week 3 last season. And then the five picks in practice. And now Monday night.

“Obviously I was a little frustrated, but that’s the NFL,” Garoppolo said. “Unfortunately, we don’t get to play the whole game right now, so I only get so many plays. You wish you could be out there for more so we could bounce back. But it is what it is. It’s preseason right now, so we just have to take it in stride.”

Read more from Post Sports:

Raiders WR Antonio Brown files grievance with NFL over helmet

With Vegas move on horizon, Raiders fans are torn between staying loyal and moving on

Jay Gruden suggests he ‘maybe’ has talked to Trent Williams recently

How to win your fantasy football draft using the Zero RB strategy

Use these fantasy football draft tiers so you’re not stuck on the clock