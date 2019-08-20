Two running backs, Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys and Melvin Gordon of the Los Angeles Chargers, are holding out for more money. Besides being focal points for their respective offenses, both also are high draft picks in fantasy football leagues. As of Tuesday morning, Elliott is the fifth player off the board with some fantasy owners picking him with the No. 1 overall pick. Gordon isn’t rated as high (3.09 average draft position, 17th running back taken) but he was a first-round pick back in July before the messiness of his contract situation.

According to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, “a player shall receive one Accrued Season for each season during which he was on, or should have been on, full pay status for a total of six or more regular season games.” With that as a backdrop and using our weekly projections to determine how much fantasy value is lost, here is what the holdouts could mean for anyone drafting Elliott and/or Gordon in fantasy leagues this season.

Remember, our player rankings and projections take into account a player’s role in his team’s offense and the difficulty of the matchup, so missing early games opposed to those later in the season could have a disproportionate impact on a player’s fantasy value.

Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys open the regular season at home against the New York Giants, a team that finished 18th in adjusted line yards allowed in 2018 per Football Outsiders, and then get two soft opponents in the Washington Redskins (29th) and Miami Dolphins (16th). Those three games are expected to account for one-fifth of Elliott’s fantasy point total for the year, a sizable chunk that, if missed, would bring his remaining production in line with Nick Chubb, a late first-round pick.

Week 4 is on the road against the New Orleans Saints but then Dallas gets Green Bay (third-lowest stuff rate in 2018, 15 percent) and the New York Jets (21st in 2018 per Football Outsiders Defense-adjusted Value Over Average metric). If Elliott is still holding out at this point of the season more than a third of his fantasy value will be gone, leaving him on par with what we expect from Aaron Jones (3.06 ADP) over a full season.

If Elliott continues his holdout until Week 12, he will have wasted two-thirds of his fantasy value and be left with 94 expected fantasy points for the remainder of the year. Keep in mind that includes production in Week 17.

Melvin Gordon

The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the more difficult schedules when it comes to run defense, which in turn depresses Gordon’s value from Week 1. According to our projections he is expected to be the 12th-most productive running back in fantasy leagues this year and every week he holds out erodes that value further.

The Chargers have their bye in Week 12 so Gordon would need to be on the field by Week 11 to accrue a season. But by Week 5 his fantasy value is three-fourths of what it should be and by Week 9 his fantasy value is half gone, leaving him with a mere 109 fantasy points remaining for 2019, similar to backup running backs such as Duke Johnson (8.12 ADP), Kalen Ballage (8.05) and Peyton Barber (11.03).

